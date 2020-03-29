Huawei offers users an extended warranty on a range of products. This as a precautionary measure based on recent public health and prevention considerations. The offer includes Huawei’s wide range of products including smartphones, notebooks, tablets, smart wearables and other terminal products. All Huawei products with a warranty expiration within the period of 24 March 2020 to 31 May 2020. If a customer’s product meets the requirement, the warranty extension will be up to 31 May 2020. They will have their devices repaired under warranty and stay connected.

Huawei is also advising users to use the pre-installed Support App. Troubleshoot the issue with smart diagnosis or connect with the online customer service and get remote service.

Consumers can also contact the Huawei Customer Service Hotline on 17581116.