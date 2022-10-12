HUAWEI hosts a media event in Bahrain to launch the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro

- Advertisement -

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) hosted a media event at Zallaq Springs, Bahrain to announce the launch of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, a beautiful trendy flagship smartphone with the ultimate front camera and fastest charging that meet the contemporary, ever-evolving trends among future-minded youth of today. The 10th generation of nova inherits the design of the HUAWEI nova Series, bringing together innovative design and cutting-edge craftsmanship. It takes on the dazzling and chic Star Orbit Ring classic design. More especially, the smartphone has evolved its front camera capabilities with new added features, allowing nova users to express themselves more confidently while staying in trend.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro will be available in an exciting Colour No. 10 as well as in a premium and subtle Starry Black colourways in Bahrain with pre-orders starting on October 13 at a price of 254.9 BHD from Huawei’s online platforms and at City Centre Bahrain.

The nova moniker is derived from the Latin word “novas”, signifying that every rising star is born to shine, akin to the passion of youth when chasing their dreams of a better future. Created on the foundation of innovative technology, every generation of the HUAWEI nova series strives to represents the ideology of an innovative piece of technology that has an on-trend design, powerful cameras, excellent performance and offers smart interaction experiences. With that ideology in mind comes the launch of the new HUAWEI nova 10 Series, taking the series into its 10th generation. As of July 2022, the nova Series has accumulated a total of more than 200 million users worldwide.

Dazzles from Every Angle: chic and lightweight design

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes in an attractive Colour No. 10 in addition to Starry Black colourways[1]. Both of these two colours represents a distinct aesthetic style, and they both adhere to a trendy, youthful design philosophy. Colour No. 10. depicts exquisite and elegant aesthetics. Combining the chic metallic silver colour with the golden Star Orbit Ring and Icon, the 3D curved display of the phone is complemented, sparkling with layer upon layer to showcase fascinating colour changes under different light and shadow.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro innovatively adapts a double colour coating process to enhance the design language of the Star Orbit Ring, creating a sense of harmony and symmetry. The Star Orbit Ring fuses technology and fashion. Lastly, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro features a brand-new COP encapsulation technology, allowing the display’s bottom bezel to measure just 2.56mm each allowing for a more immersive visual experience for users.

Celebrate the beauty in detail with dynamic portrait photography

With the HUAWEI Multi-Vision Photography, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro sports high-quality dual front camera lenses. One lens features the industry’s first front-facing 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus Camera, supporting 100-degree wide angle[2] and 4K video quality, which offers excellent resolution and light sensitivity. Additionally, the front-facing 8MP Portrait Close-up Camera, another industry’s first, supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, which allows users to shoot 0.7X~5X zoom videos. Users can freely adjust the zoom range with the nearest effective focal length of 14cm to better present the scene and to improve the vlog-shooting experience, thus expanding the limits of human perception and bringing you the ultimate close-up portrait experience.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also sports the industry’s first front camera built with Instant AF with Quad Phased Detection (QPD), where every single pixel is dedicated to photography and focus. Compared to a common autofocus lens, it promises a 30 percent increase in focus speed[3], which also greatly improves the resolution of wide-angle images by 119 percent[4]. Coupled with the Portrait Close-up Camera and using autofocus on the main subject, close-up portraits now achieve a 150 percent[5] increase in resolution. HUAWEI nova 10 Pro supports a Dual-View video function, which can utilise multiple cameras of the smartphone to shoot simultaneously, offering a multi-camera shooting experience with the combination of dual front cameras, front and rear camera, as well as picture in picture shooting. Thanks to the powerful dual autofocus capability of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, users can keep their appearances in the frame while showcasing their facial details and accessories.

The AI Texture Skin Algorithm together with XD Fusion frame composition also improves mobile photography for every scenario: front-lighting, backlighting and multi-exposure high dynamic range (HDR) shots to achieve delicate Front SLR-Level Bokeh effects, helping users to capture clear and high-quality close-up portraits at a click of the shutter. Thanks to the 0.7X~5X Free Zoom, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro captures 54mm portrait focal length, 27mm wide-angle focal length and 19mm ultra-wide-angle focal length, bringing consistent and excellent image quality from any distance to perfectly meet the users’ needs for all-scenario portrait selfies in different focal lengths with a smartphone.

Level up with fast charging, heat dissipation, gaming, and faster downloading

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro supports the 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge that is firstly equipped with the new Turbo Mode, breaking the power consumption limits for instant charging. It only takes 10 minutes to charge the phone from 20 to 60 percent, while fully charging the phone in just 20 minutes[6] – the same duration it takes to load up a new game. The battery capacity largely determines the battery life of the phone. Packing in a larger battery capacity in a slim body, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is equipped with a more power-efficient 4500mAh large battery capacity. The phone provides a long-lasting battery life even with heavy use, assuring users a worry-free experience.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro features Ultra-Generation VC Liquid Cooling, which brings heat dissipation with better speed and uniformity.

In terms of gaming experience, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro features the new Touch Turbo 2.0. Users can simply shake the phone to trigger any corresponding key operation, which effectively improves the user experience of mobile games. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is also equipped with Stereo Dual Speakers. Built with the Histen ultra-wide sound field, users can also enjoy an immersive audio and video experience, whether it is listening to music, watching movies or playing games.

Ultra Vision Photography

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro rear camera is also equipped with a 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera setup, which consists of a 50MP Ultra Vision photography[7] main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Macro Camera, and a Portrait Depth Camera. The rear camera of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also supports Instant AF with QPD. When taking photos of people, users can select the Follow Focus feature in the ‘Vlog’ Category under ‘Effects’. When a single person is shown on the frame, the camera focus frame will automatically lock in the subject. With multiple parties in the frame, users can click on the main subject and, when the camera focus frame turns yellow, the subject is locked into view. There is also a Portrait Video function, which makes portrait Bokeh look more natural. Both the front and rear cameras of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro support Motion Blur function. With this feature, users can now take photographs with blurred backgrounds. The smartphone also comes with an AI Snapshot feature that can process elements, such as people, sky, buildings, and plants, to enhance the overall look and feel of photos, eThe Super Night Shot feature is also supported on the HUAWEI nova 10, bringing excellent details beyond the perception of human eyes in dark scenes, as well as leveraging its powerful light sensing capabilities and pixel-grade reconstruction technology, to increase the brightness of dark areas. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also is equipped with Huawei’s flagship-grade RYYB colour filter array, which replaces the green pixels in the sensor with yellow pixels, increasing light intake by 40%[8]. Camera light sensitivity supports up to ISO 400000,

120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display

Be it playing games, watching videos or browsing photos, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro focuses on vivid screen displays and detail enhancement, allowing users to immerse themselves in a visual feast. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro supports 1.07 billion colours, a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and 300Hz touch sampling rate[9] which offer users a smoother user experience, whether it is daily operations, web browsing or other smartphone interactions.. Through the Display Turbo image quality enhancement technology, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can intelligently analyse portraits based on AI deep learnings, and also supports real-time calculation to optimise face definition in short videos by up to 50%[10]. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also supports the P3 colour gamut for a larger colour gamut coverage; the display also supports 1.07 billion colours, bringing delicate colours to life on screen with smooth transitions.

Visionary and Inspirational User Experience

Thanks to the Super Device features, Huawei has consolidated different menus into the Control Panel with a simple swipe users can explore the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, as well as making it easier to control multiple devices as if they were controlling just one device.

For example, users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the Distributed File System, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning users can access the files they want more easily than ever before. Users may also conveniently share their screen during a video and even mark key places, to bring important insights directly into view.

[1] The HUAWEI nova 10 in Provence is only available in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro in Provence is not available.

[2] 100° is the camera lens specification. The field of view range may be lower in actual usage situation.

[3] Data obtained from HUAWEI labs.

[4] Compared to front fixed-focus lens, data obtained from HUAWEI labs.

[5] Compared to front fixed-focus lens, data obtained from HUAWEI labs.

[6] The data on charging and battery life is based on results from HUAWEI Lab tests, test conditions: relative humidity of 45- 80%, with original charger and charging cable, starts from 3% power and charge while screen is turned off in standby mode. Actual performance may vary owing to differences in individual product configuration, software versions, application conditions, and environmental factors. All data is subject to actual usage.

[7] The 50MP Ultra Vision Photography consists of a 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Macro Camera, and a Portrait Depth Camera.

[8] Data obtained from HUAWEI labs.

[9] HUAWEI nova 10 Series support up to 120 Hz screen refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling. The 120 Hz screen refresh rate and 300 Hz touch-sampling rate are only supported in dedicated apps and scenarios. All data is subject to actual usage.

[10] This feature currently only supports TikTok.