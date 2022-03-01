Huawei joins forces with Manga Productions to introduce new and unique experiences

Listen to this article now

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) announced a strategic collaboration with Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the Mohammed bin Salman MiSK Foundation, to provide users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Spain, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, and India, with an immersive digital experience. The partnership allows users to discover Manga Productions’ video content like Futures’ Folktales using HUAWEI Video, with more exciting integrated customer experiences to follow soon.

Manga Productions is considered one of the leading production companies in the MENA region; their outputs range from animations, videogames and manga comics. Inspired by the rich heritage and culture from the Arabian Peninsula, Manga Productions focuses on creative and positive content, reaching all different local and international groups of society to inspire tomorrow’s heroes.



The anime industry is rapidly growing and estimated to reach $43 billion by 2027, granting companies access to new revenue streams. Through the initiative, Huawei aims to open new avenues for Saudi subscribers to enjoy manga and anime, as well as empower partners in the Middle East and North Africa to scale by accessing advanced capabilities and enabling technologies. By recognising the importance of enhancing users’ experience through localised content, the tech giant aims to foster and catalyse the region’s tech innovation ecosystem by making rich expertise easily accessible and available.



Lu Geng, Vice President of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development said, “This key partnership with Manga Productions further cements our commitment to foster home-grown partners around the region. Offering Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) users with Manga Productions’ exclusive diverse and inclusive local content is a transformative experience for our subscribers.”



“We are thrilled to collaborate with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) in the region to expand further and provide our fans more accessibility to enjoy Manga Productions IPs,” said Dr Essam Bukhary, Chief Executive Officer of Manga Productions. “The region’s creative industry is growing, and with this landmark partnership, we can reach additional viewers that will inspire heroes of tomorrow.”



Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, Director of Business Development, Marketing and Distribution at Manga Productions Said “The collaboration will not only open up new experiences for users but will also create training opportunities to Saudi talents to work side by side with Huawei’s team of experts to further enhance their skillset in the relative fields.”