Huawei launches an elegant and everlasting masterpiece the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro in Bahrain

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced today its next generation smartwatch – the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series in Bahrain. On top of its stunning and premium design the smartwatch boasts a moon phase display, up-to 14 days long battery life, professional health management, all-new workout modes, in addition to convenient life assistant features.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch is available in two variants – Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition. Huawei’s latest smartwatch are available for pre-orders now in Bahrain and available on shelf on Thursday May 19, with prices starting from 149.9 BHD on Huawei’s official website and select retailers.

Moon Phase Collection with a premium design

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro premium design is inspired by nature, focusing on the beauty of nature and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Its high-end design is complemented by a moon phase display; a signature of classic and luxurious watches; that not only adds to premium look and feel of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series, but it also brings to users unique watch faces from which they can observe the different phases of the moon as it changes. Users can also choose different layouts showing tide times, constellation and more to master the elements as they explore outdoors.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED High-Definition colour display: It comes with a new look and feel with the integrated minimalist design, giving it a texture and appearance like an art piece.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition – Huawei’s first Ceramic watch comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED HD colour display. It incorporates the design elements of Eastern and Western aesthetics with perfect balance, interpreting the aesthetics that combine technology and elegance. The warm white and the sparkling gold and silver endow HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition with quality and style. The ceramic made watch is soft and elegant. It brings a soft natural gloss with excellent quality, highlighting its feminine and elegant features. It also features a new and exclusively designed flower dial with dynamic effects; the five different dial effects show various shapes of flower as time goes. The dynamic flower dial that changes with time embodies design ingenuity with artistry. The vivid blossoming of flowers not only symbolises the passage of time in a fascinating way but also adds a fun twist in its presentation.

Up to 14 days long battery life + wireless fast charging

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro inherits the ultra-long battery life of the HUAWEI WATCH GT Series. The enhanced battery architecture provides the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition with 14 days battery life and 7 days battery life in intense usage scenarios while the HUAWE WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition comes with 7 days battery life in typical scenarios and 4 days battery life in heavy usage scenarios[1]. The smartwatch supports the fast and convenient wireless fast charging. It only takes 10 minutes to charge for a full-day use (in typical scenarios).

Professional Health Management

In terms of health, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) data collection[2], which can accurately provide single-lead ECG measurements, real-time analysis, sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection, and premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders for users and supports arterial stiffness detection, allowing users to actively prevent the risk of vascular diseases. It also offers all-round health management in heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, sleep, respiratory health, and pressure, which helps keep tracking the changes in your body. With the HUAWEI Health App on the phone, you can synchronise real-time exercise and health monitoring data to pay close attention to the health of you and your family.

HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ does not only further improve the accuracy of heart rate monitoring, but also improves the accuracy of SpO2 monitoring: It increases the data processing capacity by four times, reducing the signal loss rate, and improves the accuracy of heart rate monitoring. Especially in workout scenarios, the accuracy of dynamic heart rate monitoring is greatly improved. At the same time, the output rate and speed of SpO2 monitoring have also been improved.

All-new workout modes and a new Free Diving mode

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series offers an upgraded workout monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes, aside from the new free-diving mode, it also includes other professional workout modes like golf driving range mode, running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine.

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series is equipped with a professional Free Diving Mode: The watch achieves the EN 13319 standard, a ground-breaking diving-level waterproof performance, which can support free dive at up to 30 metres deep, accompanying its users to explore underwater wonders.

Convenient life assistant features

In order to prevent users from missing important calls or text messages, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro supports Bluetooth calls. Users can also make Bluetooth call through voice and enjoy a smart life. Users can also reject calls, reply to incoming messages, and mute on the smartwatch conveniently. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series supports Bluetooth music playback. When connected via Bluetooth, users can control the smartphone to start, pause, play previous song, play next song, or adjust volume through the smartwatch’s music control interface. Through personalised settings, users can receive regular reminders: Health challenges, daily water intake, medication reminders, daily mindfulness, early sleep reminder, exercise volume, and staying positive are all small things related to your health. Users can also choose from a myriad of watch faces themes for download for a more customised experience.

[1] Typical scenario: Bluetooth call for 30 minutes/week, music playback for 30 minutes/week, heart rate monitoring on, scientific sleep monitoring at night, average 90 minutes (GPS on) workout tracking per week, message notification enabled (50 messages per day, 6 calls per day, 3 alarms), wake up the screen 200 times a day. Actual battery life varies depending on usage habits.

Heavy usage scenario: Bluetooth calls for 30 minutes/week, music playback for 30 minutes/week, heart rate monitoring on, scientific sleep monitoring at night, stress detection, heart health and sleep apnea enabled, average 180 minutes (GPS on) workout tracking per week, turn on message notifications (50 messages per day, 6 calls, 3 alarms), and keep the screen on for 30 minutes per day. Actual battery life varies depending on usage habits.

[2] ECG feature only supported in select countries. The available situation may update later.