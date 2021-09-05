Huawei makes a statement with the launch of the new HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 8 in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) recently announced the launch of HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series including elegant looking HUAWEI WATCH 3 and HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro and sleek beautiful camera phone – the HUAWEI nova 8 the latest nova family member that empowers people to explore and share. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series bring consumers convenient and smart life experiences that are underpinned by enhanced interaction, independent connectivity and all-scenario interconnectivity. On top of elegant design ID, high-end finishing, ultra-long battery life, health and fitness monitoring features, the HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro brings new features such as a high-precision temperature sensor for the first time to support skin temperature detection, handwashing detection and fall detection. The new smartwatches will be stylish smart companion that help users continuously monitor their workout progress and health conditions with science-based solutions no matter where their lives take them.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro is now available in Bahrain together with the HUAWEI nova 8 that packs a gorgeous display, a versatile quad-camera, an advanced processor for users to enjoy the most of content viewing, capturing and sharing. The long battery life and fast charging support even gives users peace of mind throughout the day. The HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro can answer incoming MeeTime calls on either device simply by tapping the notification on the device of their choice.

HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series feature ultra-long battery life, supporting up-to five-day battery life in smart mode and provides up-to 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode. Longer battery life ensures that users can wear it all day, use it continuously, and use it all the time even during sleep. Whether users are wearing it for workouts, meetings, or sleeping, HUAWEI WATCH 3 is always connected and offers support.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is made of an aerospace-grade titanium fused with sapphire glass lens that guarantees durability. The Pro variant is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions and the test of time, offering an incredible level of protection at any given moment. The back body of the HUAWEI WATCH 3 is made of a hi-tech ceramic material that uses nano zirconia powder, achieved only after 42 rounds of processes including precision high temperature polishing that reaches over 1,400°C, and fusing with sapphire glass lens. The process brings out a surface that is not only warm to the touch, smooth, skin-friendly, but also capable of accurate heart rate monitoring.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 series comes with a 3D rotating crown with tactile feedback for the first time. With a fine-ripple pattern, it represents the epitome of craftsmanship in a smartwatch, offering high-precision finger movement recognition for the users. The rotating crown lets users zoom in and out of images and slide across the menu options accurately, efficiently, and conveniently.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro debuts with a more expansive selection of watch faces and watch straps that provide options for users to personalise their smartwatch. With a wide range of innovative and interesting themes including technology, gaming, DIY and short videos, the watch faces can be mixed and matched with fluoroelastomer, nylon, leather, stainless steel and titanium straps to create the perfect accessory to go with any outfit.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3|3 Pro is a professional fitness monitoring assistant, offering over 100 workout modes, skin temperature detection with the new high-precision temperature sensor, fall detection and SOS alert. Coupled with health monitoring features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep and pressure, the smartwatch series’ comprehensive feature set allows users to stay up to date on their health condition.

Thanks to its Super Device capabilities providing a truly intelligent experience across all types of scenarios, HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users can connect directly from the convenience of their smartwatches to several smart applications. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro also supports Smart Hand Gesture Control, which intelligently senses various hand gestures. For instance, you can answer an incoming call by releasing a clenched fist with a raised wrist.

Launched together at the same time with the HUAWEI nova 8 are HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro. Huawei has collaborated with many local, regional and international entities to release their apps into the HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro such as Emirates, one of the world’s leading international airlines, talabat, one of the leading food delivery apps in the region, and Petal Maps that provides convenient navigation directly in the smartwatch.

HUAWEI nova 8 runs fast and smooth no matter for browsing social feeds or playing games. It doesn’t easily get heated either, thanks to the 3D graphene cooling technology. The 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge support saves users the trouble of charging the device frequently, especially during games and movies. It can be charged to 60 percent in just 15 minutes and 100 percent in 35 minutes.

Inside the Nebular Camera System is a powerful quad-camera consisting of a 64MP HD Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide angle Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, which lets users capture when exploring. The display on the HUAWEI nova 8 supports 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate to make every touch and scroll responsive. With 10-bit colour depth and up to 392 ppi, the display can render up to 1.07 billion colours.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 comes in Active and Classic Editions and the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro comes in Classic Edition. It is available for purchase from Huawei’s online platforms and stores, as well as certified retailers.