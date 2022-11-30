HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, the hot-selling flagship phone in China, coming to Bahrain soon

- Advertisement -

The comeback of the popular HUAWEI Mate smartphones is making waves across markets, especially with the announcement of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro. As the first country to launch the phone, sales figures from China look impressive. In many stores, the HUAWEI Mate50 Series, especially the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, has been sold out immediately after the launch.

Recently, DXOMARK released the Camera score of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro. It has scored an impressive 149 points, according to DXOMARK, higher than any other smartphone camera.

DXOMARK is an engineering services company whose testing, software, and benchmarking services help smartphone, speaker and digital camera makers create the best possible products. Its website — dxomark.com — is trusted by consumers and industry leaders to produce objective, accurate analyses of the performance of new products.

But the good news for Huawei fans and anyone who loves smartphones is that the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro – the futuristic tech flagship smartphone with the ultimate Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera – will soon be available for purchase in Bahrain. The much-awaited premium flagship from Huawei comes with a stunning new design, Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, and sets a new standard for smartphone performance.

In addition to the iconic symmetry and Space Ring Design, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design for the first time ever, showcasing a new kind of ordered beauty that’s crafted down to the last detail. The new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and the most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a Mate smartphone. Furthermore, the new ultra-durable Kunlun Glass improves drop resistance by 10 times[1]. The phone is also said to pack some cutting-edge technology that substantially boosts performance. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro will be the first to run on EMUI 13, which streamlines daily interactions with effortless one-touch navigation.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes in Orange, Silver and Black and will be available for pre-order in Bahrain starting from 15 December 2022. More information about the price will be announced later.

[1] Compared the Kunlun Glass Orange version with regular glass Black and Silver versions. Data comes from Huawei Labs.