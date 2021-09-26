HUAWEI MateBook 14 is the most functional and affordable laptop coming to Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Huawei will launch the HUAWEI MateBook 14, which continues to carry the MateBook generation’s DNA. It houses a 2K eye-comfort Full View display for protective immersive viewing, 11th Generation Intel® Core™processor to deliver vastly improved speeds. In addition to leveraging, the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to offer you a Smart Office experience where by you can connect your laptop with your tablet wirelessly or with your smartphone; and to your monitor via a USB-C cable for a smooth and seamless multi-device collaboration enabling unprecedented cross-device file sharing in intuitive style.Below is why we think it’s the best choice for an affordable mid-range laptop right now in Bahrain.

HUAWEI MateBook 14 delivers premiumdisplay quality to consumers. It featuresa 2K eye-comfort FullView display featuring multi-touch support and a high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. With a productivity-friendly aspect ratio of 3:2, the display brings a premium touch screen experienceto mainstream laptops for a wider audience.Additionally, with a resolution of 2160×1440 pixel density that supports 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, incredibly high brightness of 300 nit, and has a high contrast ratio of up to 1500:1 as well as a PPI of 185.

The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor powers the HUAWEI MateBook 14. The highest specification version is powered by Intel®Core™i5-1135G7. As a leading processor developed by Intel, the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor manufactured with an advanced 10nm SuperFin process.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 falls under the range of Super Device Products Huawei recently launched. The new HUAWEI MateBook 14 leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity. You can wirelessly project the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad proto the HUAWEI MateBook 14to enjoy the new features of the Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration that come with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate. In Mirror Mode, as the name implies, you can mirror your HUAWEI MateBook 14screen to your tablet display, allowing you to directly work on files and annotate documents, or draw/sketch on your laptop with the stylus of your tablet. There is also Extend Mode that transforms your tablet into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content, great for online shopping or when you are browsing the Internet and there are so many items to explore!

Based on Huawei’s distributed technologies, Multi-screen Collaboration features help bridge the gap between Windows and Android operating systems at the ground level, enabling seamless cross-device collaboration, file sharing and multi-screen control.

Battery life is also an essential part of the user experience. The 56Wh high capacity battery in HUAWEI MateBook 14 works together with Huawei’s smart power management solution to maximise battery life, so users can focus their attention on what truly matters. The versatile in-box 65W USB Type-C power adaptor supports multiple power output standards for not only fast notebook charging, but also HUAWEI SuperCharge when connected to compatible Huawei smartphones.