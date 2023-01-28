HUAWEI MatePad SE is Available now in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

Huawei announced the availability of the new entry-level tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad SE at a price of BHD 73.9 from Huawei’s online platforms, and Huawei official retailors . The smart family entertainer tablet features a stunning 10.4-inch Eye-Comfort 2K HUAWEI FullView Display, Powerful 6nm Octa-core Processor, Immersive Sound, Super Device and Kids Care features, in addition to light and reliable build.

Presented in a simple yet sophisticated look, the HUAWEI MatePad SE boasts a 10.4-inch Eye-Comfort 2K HUAWEI FullView Display, with an 84% screen-to-body ratio, allowing consumers to fully immerse in the experience with no distractions. The HUAWEI MatePad SE’s screen has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-free certifications, demonstrating proven eye fatigue relief. In terms of performance consumers will be delighted to know that the latest tablet from Huawei comes equipped with a 6 nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset In addition to a 4GB RAM as well as 128GB internal storage for smooth processing.

Huawei’s entry-level tablet also packs two speakers into its slim body, which generate sound from both the left and right, to provide an immersive listening experience. Additionally, Histen 8.0 features auto-adaptable, context-based audio effects and fine-tuning, which account for frequency range and volume level, and support crystal clear voice enhancements. Consumers will also be intrigued by the smart scene recognition feature, which provides optimization solutions for users’ varying sound effect requirements in different scenes.

The HUAWEI MatePad SE comes with Super Device features that allow you to manage your devices and connections from a single place and even share devices between accounts, making cross-device operations easier than ever. HUAWEI MatePad SE lets you connect to a pair of FreeBuds or HUAWEI Vision devices simply by dragging the corresponding icons. For example, dragging and dropping is all it takes to switch the tablet audio to a pair of FreeBuds, or a film to the living room HUAWEI Vision.



The tablet offers a seamless user experience with its stackable Service Widgets of the same size, and combos of Service Widgets and shortcuts of different sizes, for easier access to your favourite content and features. The all-new Multi-Window feature turns the tablet into a standout multi-tasking tool by supporting up to four concurrent tasks. The new and improved App Multiplier feature allows you to open up to four ongoing tasks within a single app.

Children can make use of tablets to help understand the world and learn new things, but, at the same time, children may lack the self-control to limit their screen time. Kids Corner is designed to be used by children at home, providing time control, multiple eye protection, and education & fun balance, such as drawing board, recording, and photographing. In addition, parents can manage the usage time, apps, and content on Kids Corner, allowing them to set multiple designated time limit intervals throughout the day.

Lastly, as for the design, the HUAWEI MatePad SE 10.4-inch is made of aluminium alloy, which is applied with an anodised sandblasting process, to produce a breath-taking metallic gloss. The tablet is designed with an eye towards the future, and as an ode to classic symmetrical aesthetics, making it the perfect addition to any home. As a tablet intended for the home, the HUAWEI MatePad SE 10.4-inch weighs just 440 g and is comfortable to grip. Its durable body has been tried and tested to withstand drops and extrusion, so that minor mishaps and drops will not crack the screen or deform the body, making the device particularly suitable for kids.