HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition: The best and safest tablet for children coming soon to Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Huawei launched a unique kids’ tablet – the HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition, designed with children’s education and healthy development in mind. Available in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, this latest addition to the HUAWEI MatePad T Series comprises beautiful tablets that are specifically designed for children aged 3-8. They offer everything a child loves in a sleek and minimal design, including an adorable Kids Case, stylus pen and the Kids Corner default app that is pre-loaded with child-friendlycontent. In addition to eye-comfort, parental assistant features and charging protection the new HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition stands firm as the ultimate fun and safe companion for your children.

- Advertisement -

The aluminium alloy body is finished with high-quality sand blast,anodising and micro-brush processes to deliver a cohesive feeling of quality. Ultra-slim left and right bezels result in a wide viewable area, bringing an immersive visual experience. A large metal rear casing makes the device more comfortable and enjoyable to hold. It comes with a kids case made with environmentally safe silicone, offering all-around protection for both the device and the kids thanks to the anti-shock case in a fully-wrapped design. Besides, there is a rotating handle on the protective case.

The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition comes with a stylus pen that offers a more interactive experience to kids by enabling them to draw finer pictures on the tablet, as well as to unleash their creativity or simply get better with touchscreen games. It is also easy to carry around as it can fit into the kid’s case when not being used. It was designed to be used by children with Kids Corner that was crafted with consideration for the importance of parental supervision and eye protection, reassuring parents that their kids will be safe and have fun while using the tablet.

Huawei has also partnered with Azoomee and BabyBus, two of the leading educational developers creating apps for children. The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition therefore comes with a free three-month membership to Baby Panda World, and a free one-year membership to Azoomee. With a constant stream of updated content, these apps allow children to keep learning, and have fun while doing it. In addition to various content, the Kids Corner supports Kids Painting, Recorder, Camera and other features. Huawei has considerably designed many kidsthemes that users can choose from, as well as the multi-layered eye protection, timer and Parental Assistant, offering a reliable and secure platform for kids to learn and play.

The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition provides parents with peace of mind while their children use the tablet. In Kid’s Profile, parents can gain access to their children’s usage records, allowing them to log their children’s usage time and see the apps used over any given period.