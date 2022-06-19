HUAWEI MatePad T8: Affordable all-rounder tablet for everyone out now

With many tablets out there sporting larger screens, it’s hard to find a lightweight yet portable smart device without a restricted performance. Huawei has always continued to innovate when it comes to tablets, now they have released the HUAWEI MatePad T8, a mid-range Android tablet that does not sacrifice flair and function. Smaller in size yet similarly powerful in performance, it is just priced at 54.9 BHD– the HUAWEI MatePad T8 proves to be an all-round choice with a good value for money for families and more.

Sleek and lightweight design

The 8-inch display is just a little smaller than an A5 sheet of paper. Weighing just 310g, it is super convenient to pop into your bag on the go between work meetings or just if you want to take it out in a café. With a high 80% screen-to-body ratio, you can immerse yourself in movies to your delight. It comes in one shade of Deepsea Blue and has a premium sandblasted metal finish for a sleek look yet is comfortable to hold in the hand.

Strong performance and long battery life for your entertainment

Within its compact size, it packs an octa-core processor made up of four large cores running a base of 2.0GHz and four smaller cores running at 1.5GHz. What this means that you don’t have to worry about running multiple applications in the background and your tablet lagging. Let’s say you want to show something briefly to a client or your child wants to play a short game, you can still have your important documents running in the background. Aside from a powerful processor, it also packs a large 5100mAh battery (typical value) that lets you play 12 hours of local videos playback continuously. And if you don’t need to watch videos or use high power consumption apps, it can last up to 600 hours on standby, which is a lifesaver if you don’t want to keep having to charge your tablet.

For your eyes only

With smart devices always within our reach, it’s hard to divert attention away from them. Sometimes it can have long-lasting effects on our eyes, such as eye fatigue, myopia or disrupting our sleep patterns due to the strong blue light emitted. The HUAWEI MatePad T8 has a number of features attentive to eyecare. To minimise the effect of blue light, you have an option to open the Eye Comfort mode. In Kids Corner, It has several eye protection features like blue light alerts, posture alerts and bumpy road alerts. It has a gyroscope and algorithms that detect when you’re using your tablet’s lying down. When you’re using a tablet on a moving vehicle or while walking, it will promote eye-protection bumpy road alerts to ensure you’re using it in the right environments.

Additionally, the HUAWEI MatePad T8 supports eBook mode. By adjusting contrast, brightness, clarity, colour saturation and other parameters, HUAWEI MatePad T8 creates an eBook mode that displays content in a paper-like effect, ensuring eye protection while providing a great reading experience all at the same time.

Kids Corner is child’s play

Staying at home can take its toll – it’s easy for children to be curious and spend long amounts of time on a tablet, especially with a larger screen fit for gaming. The HUAWEI MatePad T8 is catered for children too with the Kids Corner. Pre-installed with four basic functional modules: Recorder, Camera, Multimedia and Kids Painting, the HUAWEI MatePad T8 lets kids embrace all the benefits of a smart device while parents can enjoy peace of mind. There are also flexible parental controls including eye protection, time management, app management, and content management features that allows the parent to choose which apps bypass time restrictions, such as eLearning apps during prep time.

Running on the new EMUI 10, the interface is coloured with a muted Morandi palette to give a minimalist interface. The HUAWEI MatePad T8 also has a Dark Mode, seamless Face Unlock and a large variety of apps to download from the AppGallery. Regardless if you’re looking for a tablet for day to day use, for your children to watch educational videos or for work, the HUAWEI MatePad T8 is a family friendly tablet that is suitable for everyone priced at 54.9 BHD – why not get your hands on one now to see what it can do?