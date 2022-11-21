HUAWEI nova Y61 the dashing smartphone with 50MP AI Triple Camera launches in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the launch of HUAWEI nova Y61, the newest smartphone under the HUAWEI nova Y series. From its most practical features like its camera technology to its dashing design, long battery life, fast charging, smooth user experience and reliable quality, the HUAWEI nova Y61 builds a user experience that fuses technology with fashion.

The HUAWEI nova Y61 is now available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, as well as Mint Green colourways in Bahrain at a price of 51.9 BHD from Huawei’s online platforms as well as City Centre Bahrain.

Comfort-centric User Experience with Top-notch Design

The HUAWEI nova Y61 is designed with the Star Effect Finishing. When placed under light, the back panels glow exquisitely and remind us of a bright galaxy, returning us to the distant foundation of time when stars and universes were born. Meanwhile, the structural design of the smartphone is inspired by modern architecture. On top of its grand design concept, the delicate yet minimalist rims give the device a modern touch. The proportioned surfaces on both sides of the middle frame make the overall body slim enough for a comfortable, easy grip and stays fingerprint-free.

Light and shadow flow smoothly around the triple rear lenses of the HUAWEI nova Y61. The three lenses are now integrated into a flatter and more delicate structure and are arranged elegantly in a triangle, creating a visual balance that’s sleek and better designed than ever.

The HUAWEI nova Y61 is a slim smartphone that is the perfect, portable size for daily use. Users can also unlock their phone in a safe yet convenient fingerprint-enabled power button. Although slim in size, the side-mounted power button can accurately detect your fingerprint and unlock your phone with a simple touch-and-push.

Experience the HUAWEI nova Y61 in three brand new colours inspired by the universe and the natural world. Whether it is a bright and fresh colourway or dark and elegant one, you will be able to pick from a variety of colours for a bold personal statement. Midnight Black is inspired a quiet night sky full of stars; Sapphire Blue is reminiscent of the precious gemstone often seen on royals and glamour wear; Mint Green is a light, pastel green inspired by the colours of nature.

Level-up Your Smartphone Camera Experience with 50MP AI Triple Camera

One of the HUAWEI nova Y61’s biggest highlights is the 50MP AI Triple Camera. The three rear lenses are led by the 50MP Main Camera, allowing you to take high-res photographs with crystal clear details and ideal brightness. The second rear lens is the 2MP Depth Camera. The Depth Camera works in tandem with the 50MP Main Camera to produce well-lit aperture photographs that highlight the subject and their features in full clarity, enriching the layers of the image capture, and create a bokeh background that will not contrast too harshly against the main subject of the shot. Finally, the third lens would be the 4cm Macro Camera, which allows users to explore microscopic world beyond their perception.

Ÿ Super Night Shot

HUAWEI nova Y61 supports Super Night Shot, which allows you to capture gorgeous nightscapes without a tripod. Super Night Shot adopts a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm, which can better suppress highlights. On top of that, Super Night Shot can capture up to 6s shutter, which allows for a longer exposure.

Ÿ AI Snapshot

HUAWEI nova Y61 also has an AI Snapshot, which intelligently detects motion through Huawei’s scene detection algorithm. The camera’s fool-proof point-and-shoot shutter adaptively adjusts the shutter speed and automatically freezes the moment of movement. This will save you from the hassle of learning new techniques for such shots. Whether you are shooting your pets in motion, sports, or running children, you can now freeze that moment in time and capture a precious memory without hesitation.

Ÿ Diverse Photography Modes

The rear camera also comes with a Slow Motion feature, which can be utilised creatively, especially for content creators who want to shoot cooking videos, or precious moments in a sports event or concert. The camera is also built with Master AI, which can intelligently identify specific objects and scenes, optimise the colour and brightness, and achieve better scene-based photographs in different scenes, including portrait, food, sunrise/sunset, snow, etc.

22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge for All Your Mobile Work & Entertainment Needs

The HUAWEI nova Y61 is powered by a 5000mAh battery[1], which can support fuss-free heavy use. With 9.5 hours of gaming, 25 hours of phone calls, 13.5 hours of web surfing, and 13.3 hours of video streaming[2]. In addition, the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge[3] charges much faster than competing products in the same gear. The HUAWEI nova Y61 also has a smart battery capacity assistant. Through the built-in detection algorithm, it can intelligently detect the battery capacity, identify the status of the battery, and send out battery capacity reminders to consumers.

6.52-inch HD+ Display

The HUAWEI nova Y61 comes with a 6.52-inch screen with a resolution of 1600 x720p with HD+ built in. On top of a high-definition viewing experience, users can also experience the phone’s display with features like the 8x Ultra High Resolution Touching Control. Users can enjoy the TP touch experience with pixel-level precision and a smoother touch experience. On top of that, the intelligent Dimming Master can also record the user’s dimming preferences in low-light environments and strong-light environments and generate benchmarks for their preference. The user’s preferred brightness level is recorded once, and when the user is in the same dark or bright environment again, it can automatically adjust to their preferred value.

Live Smarter and More Efficiently with the EMUI 12 Seamless AI Life

HUAWEI nova Y61 supports Super Device, which allows seamless connectivity with just one slide of a button, and is compatible with products such as HUAWEI FreeBuds 3/4/5i. Users can also activate Simple Mode to get larger fonts, larger icons and louder volume – three features that allow greater accessibility. This feature will aid older-aged users who are trying to keep up with modern technology and desire a more simplified, easy-to-use user experience. Switching on Service Widgets can also help consumers set up various widgets and different pages according to different lifestyles and needs, tailor making the smartphone experience for easier and more efficient usage.

[1] The 5000mAh battery of the HUAWEI nova Y61 has an average rated capacity of 4900mAh. Data is provided by HUAWEI Labs.

[2] Based on results obtained from HUAWEI Labs.

[3] The maximum charging power of the HUAWEI nova Y61 is 22.5W which can only be achieved when the dedicated 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable are used.