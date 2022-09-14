HUAWEI nova Y90 launches now in Bahrain. The powerful entry-level phone boasts a massive display and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

- Advertisement -

–Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) launched a new powerful entry-level smartphone, the HUAWEI nova Y90, taking a great stride forward with more advanced hardware, bringing young users another chic and high-tech choice for smartphones.



- Advertisement -

The HUAWEI nova Y90 brings a series of impressive features, including a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display 1 for immersive viewing, an enhanced battery life with a large 5000mAh battery 2 and

40W HUAWEI SuperCharge 3 solution, as well as an upgraded 128GB 4 large storage capacity. HUAWEI

nova Y90 has also demonstrated upgrades in terms of imaging capabilities. It is equipped with a Rear 50MP AI Triple Camera that supports innovative features such as Super Night Mode, Front/Rear Dual- view Video, and AI Snapshot, bringing users an excellent imaging experience.



HUAWEI nova Y90 – comes in Emerald Green, Pearl White, Midnight Black, and Crystal Blue and is now

available for pre-orders in Bahrain at a starting price of 87.9 BHD on Huawei’s official website and at

City Center Bahrain.

Impressive inside and out with 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display



The HUAWEI nova Y90 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display that supports up

to 90 Hz display refresh rate 5 and 270 Hz touch sampling rate, bringing a smooth and user-friendly

experience whether for everyday use or gaming. The screen’s ultra-narrow bezels measure only

1.05mm 6 , the result of which is an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio of 94% and an immersive

visual experience. Additionally, to provide a comfortable reading experience, HUAWEI nova Y90’s

screen supports features such as smooth screen dimming control, eye comfort mode, and e-book

mode to further enhance users’ viewing experience.



40W HUAWEI SuperCharge 7



1 With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.7 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller). Data comes from Huawei Labs. FullView display is a common concept in the industry, usually referring to a screen

with narrow bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio.

2 5,000 mAh is typical value, the Battery Rated Capacity is 4,900 mAh. The battery is built in and cannot be removed.

3 Supports a maximum of 40 W wired super fast charging. Only available with standard HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable. The actual charging power varies depending on scenarios.

4 The available memory capacity will be less than the stated value as pre-installed software takes up a certain amount of space. There is also option for 4+128/ 6+128/ 8+128 GB.

5 The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Under different application interface and game screen, the screen refresh rate may be slightly different, please refer to the actual experience.

6 The 1.05 mm ultra-narrow bezel refers to the width of the left and right black bezels. Data comes from Huawei Labs, please refer to the actual product.

To let users fill up the battery in a matter of minutes, HUAWEI nova Y90 brings the 40W HUAWEI

SuperCharge, which is also stable and safe. Users can enjoy 2.3 hours of gaming 8 just by charging the

phone for 10 minutes. In addition, the HUAWEI nova Y90 has a battery health assistant function to

intelligently detect the battery health status and remind the user to take action in time 9 . It also goes

through eight layers of fast charging protection, thirteen layers of charging protection 10 , and a layer of

USB port overheating protection, making charging fast, smart and safe.



Long-lasting 5000mAh large battery



Battery life is synonymous with a phone’s performance. HUAWEI nova Y90 inherits the long-lasting

battery life of the HUAWEI nova Y series, equipped with a 5000mAh (typical value) large battery to

satisfy all-day heavy use. Whether it’s travelling, watching dramas at home, playing games, or taking

business calls, HUAWEI nova Y90 provides a long-lasting battery that eases the fear of running out of

battery.



128GB large storage



Thanks to the 128GB large storage of HUAWEI nova Y90, users have access to ample storage for their

favourite apps, games or files for work and study.



50MP AI Triple Camera brings innovative shooting features to rock your social media



To let users capture every detail in pictures, HUAWEI nova Y90 is equipped with a High-Res 50MP

Main Camera. There is also a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera. The smartphone

possesses excellent night shooting capabilities thanks to the powerful performance of its 50MP Main

Camera. The Super Night Mode function captures night shots that are bright and clear, delivering

higher image quality with more details captured. HUAWEI nova Y90 features an AI Snapshot function,

which can intelligently analyse the scene and perceive the amplitude of moving subjects and objects

in front of the camera in real-time. The advanced algorithm adaptively adjusts the shutter speed and

captures fast motion shots instantly. Furthermore, the Continuous Front/Rear Recording for a

seamless switch between the front and rear cameras. It also comes with a wide variety of built-in

video templates to enable one-click video creation.



AppGallery



The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y90,

where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

