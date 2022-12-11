23 C
Manama
Sunday, December 11, 2022

SocietyAll Eyes on YouHuawei participated as the Telecom Partner for the first Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition

Huawei participated as the Telecom Partner for the first Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition

- Advertisement -

Patronised by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the event was held at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir, with the participation of high-profile speakers and in the presence of cybersecurity experts from various countries.

- Advertisement -

Afke Schaart, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Impact Officer, Huawei, was also a keynote speaker at one of the sessions. She delivered a keynote addressing cybersecurity building, collaboration, and unified standards at the Arab International Cybersecurity Summit.

- Advertisement -

