Huawei participated as the Telecom Partner for the first Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition

- Advertisement -
Patronised by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the event was held at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir, with the participation of high-profile speakers and in the presence of cybersecurity experts from various countries.
- Advertisement -
Afke Schaart, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Impact Officer, Huawei, was also a keynote speaker at one of the sessions. She delivered a keynote addressing cybersecurity building, collaboration, and unified standards at the Arab International Cybersecurity Summit.
- Advertisement -