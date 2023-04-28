Huawei Recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN for the Fourth Time

- Advertisement -

Huawei has recently been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers Choice for SD-WAN for the fourth time in a row. As the only non-North American vendor to receive this distinction, Huawei has also been recognized as Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa by Gartner®.

On the Gartner Peer Insights platform, more than 20 vendors of SD-WAN products around the world were comprehensively evaluated. Customers from various industries, such as finance, manufacturing, and public services, provided feedback on SD-WAN products and solutions from multiple dimensions, including product functions, deployment and O&M, and service support. Huawei for its SD-WAN took top spot with the highest score of 5 and the highest recommendation rate of 100% based on 82 reviewers Recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for four times in a row Huawei — with its SD-WAN Solution — is the only non-North American vendor to receive this distinction.

Huawei is demonstrating the strong recognition customers around the world have for Huawei’s SD-WAN industry position, deployment scale, and mature commercial use.

A customer in the transportation industry commented on Huawei’s SD-WAN Solution: “Huawei SD-WAN solution is quite stable, very trustable network solution. Huawei SD-WAN can support dual hubs to prevent the fault on the hub node, also Huawei SD-WAN solution can support dual CP Es at one site to improve the stability of the solution. What’s we got by Huawei SD-WAN is about the security. After the version’s update, the security service is supported, such as the AV, IPS and remote URL filtering and so on.”

A customer in the finance industry also praised Huawei’s SD-WAN Solution and services: “Huawei completed equipment configuration in three minutes, half a day to finish installation and onboarding. Huawei helped us provision the network in less than a day. So, the whole experience didn’t influence our operation.”

Cao Tongqiang, Director of Huawei’s SD-WAN Solution, said: “It is a great honor to recognize as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN again in 2023. I’d like to thank customers for their recognition of Huawei SD-WAN. In the past few years, Huawei SD-WAN has conducted in-depth research on users’ pain points and requirements, and continuously innovated to improve user experience of multi-cloud and multi-branch interconnection. In the future, we will continue to increase our R&D investment to provide users with more secure and intelligent SD-WAN solutions.”

For more information about Huawei’s NetEngine AR routers and SD-WAN Solution, visit Huawei’s SD-WAN website.