Huawei Technologies Bahrain hosts Annual Media Ghabga

Huawei Technologies Bahrain hosted its annual media Ghabga at the prestigious Masaya Ramadan Tent of the Ritz Carlton Hotel. This event served as a platform for fostering goodwill, camaraderie, and gratitude towards the esteemed members of the media community who have continually supported Huawei’s endeavors.

Mr. Haiyun Li (Eric), the Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Bahrain, alongside his dedicated team, extended heartfelt thanks to the members of the media for their unwavering support throughout the years.

He expressed sincere gratitude for the dedication and professionalism exhibited by the media representatives, acknowledging their indispensable contribution to the success of Huawei’s initiatives in Bahrain.

