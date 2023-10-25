Huawei Unveils Groundbreaking FAST Reference Architecture for Revolutionizing Digital Operations

- Advertisement -

At OTF2023, Huawei released the FAST (Full-stack, AI Large Model, Service Engine, Transformation) reference architecture for carriers’ digital operations transformation in the digital intelligence era. The FAST reference architecture aims to leverage the unique advantages of the full-stack capabilities of carriers’ services, cloud, network, and intelligence to deliver new value-driven O&M, bring ultimate scenario-based experience, and enable the business agility necessary to create greater value.

According to Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 report, the total number of global connections will exceed 200 billion by 2030. While the CAGR of AIGC applications will be about 38% as AI foundation models are applied in thousands of industries. In the digital intelligence era, all services will be modular, all operations will be intelligent, and all things will be connected. This will open up a whole new blue ocean of opportunities.

But how can carriers make use of their unique advantages for greater value? Huawei suggests carriers use the FAST architecture as a reference to generate new growth from digital services, create new digital operations modes, and construct the new infrastructure 2.0 as a foundation for systematic digital operations transformation.

Firstly, Carriers integrate “intelligence” into digital services, enable innovative AIGC products and services, offer new experiences, explore more growth opportunities, and build a converged new business model in the 2C, 2H, and 2B markets.

Secondly, drawing on the advantages of carriers’ converged data to drive AI foundation models and digital twin technologies, carriers can build up interactive ChatOps O&M capabilities, NPS-driven experience excellence, multi-channel convergent operations and generative, agile policies. Traditional O&M techniques will be upgraded with value-driven ChatOps capabilities and supported by experience-driven best network performance. This is essential to cope with the complex O&M challenges that today’s multi-technology networks present, so that predictable and resilient user experience can be delivered.

Thirdly, carriers should leverage their unique advantage of in-depth service, connectivity, cloud and intelligence convergence to build the new infrastructure 2.0 that will be required to solve the problem of unbalanced resource distribution while meeting the needs of the wider industry for computing power, transport, and storage capacity.

Going forwards, Huawei will continue to work with carriers and industry organizations to define value-driven standards focused on the capabilities and architectures required to meet these goals. We will also assiduously work with all our carrier partners to identify gaps, measure transformation value, and develop the best practices necessary to open up a new blue ocean of data intelligence.

Themed “Embrace digital intelligence, explore the new blue ocean”, OTF2023 offers a platform for Huawei and global carriers and industry partners to discuss digital operations transformation solutions and best practices.