Huawei wearables help you take charge of your heart health

On September 29, 2022, the world celebrates World Heart Day – with this year’s theme being “USE HEART FOR EVERY HEART” – to draw attention to cardiovascular diseases and their management and societal impact.

Heart health deserves greater attention, from youngsters to the elderly. World Heart Day is an opportunity for all to consider how best to use the heart for humanity, for nature, and for oneself – as beating cardiovascular diseases is something that matters to every beating heart. In line with this year’s World Heart Day theme, Huawei is using technology to benefit consumers and help them look after their health.

ECG measurements with CE-Certified ECG App with HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 PRO/ HUAWEI WATCH D

As the HUAWEI WATCH D and HUAWEI ECG App achieved CE certification recently, users can take advantage of these to know when to seek health checkups – a valuable feature for those looking to take steps to manage their health. Available on HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH D, the ECG App can accurately record ECG data. The ECG button on these smartwatches brings full ECG measurement capabilities to users. The accuracy of ECG measurement has been comprehensively improved, and the button area has been further reduced compared with the previous generation.

The ECG is one of the most used clinical examination methods and a graphical recording of cardiac electrophysiological activity. The ECG curve reveals every minor change in our heart for further professional medical diagnosis and treatment. Usually, the test is done by attaching 12 small electrode patches to the skin of a patient’s arms, legs and chest. But with Huawei wearables, users can get an ECG reading anytime, anywhere.

How to use HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro or HUAWEI WATCH D to measure ECG

To use the ECG App, download or update the latest version of the Huawei Health app from HUAWEI AppGallery. To activate the ECG App: Go to Health > Heart > ECG in the Huawei Health app and follow the instructions.

Wear your HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro or HUAWEI WATCH D on your wrist. Open the ECG App via the Watch menu, and rest the arm comfortably on a table or lap. Place a finger on the electrode (Down button) of the watch for 30 seconds to initiate the measurement. Results will be shown after the measurement is completed on the device screen or the HUAWEI Health app on your smartphone. Users can use the results to know when to seek health checkups – a very valuable feature for those looking to take steps to manage their own health.

One of Huawei’s core missions is to prevent and mitigate chronic disease by working with healthcare providers. That’s why Huawei has worked with more than 80 global health research institutes, with studies spanning heart health, sleep apnea, vascular health, respiratory health, women’s health etc. Thanks to the standout capabilities of Huawei wearable devices, more than 6 million have proactively managed their health by participating in research studies within the HUAWEI Research ecosystem.

Huawei is committed to providing technology that improves users’ quality-of-life

HUAWEI Health, the go-to integrated health and fitness companion, takes pride in being the Health Platform Software that supports users’ health.

Leveraging its accumulated technology in smart wearables in fitness and health, combined with the capabilities of the HUAWEI Health app and the two ecological platforms of Health and Research, Huawei integrates every advantage with developers and industry partners.

Huawei provides full-cycle fitness and health management solutions for individuals, families, and groups, bringing the digital world into everyone’s life to make healthy living easier. Whether users want to kick-start a fitness regimen, keep track of their health, or conveniently manage their smart wearable devices, HUAWEI Health has what they want.