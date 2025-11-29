Huawei’s Allen Tang Charts Bold 5G-A and AI Telecom Vision for GCC Region at MWC25 Doha

Allen Tang, President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department, delivered a keynote at the inaugural MWC25 Doha, titled “The Booming Era of 5G-A: Innovation, Leadership, and Growth,” outlining clear pathways for operators to turn 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and mobile AI into sustained business value. Under Huawei’s theme “Accelerating the Intelligent World,” Allen described how the Middle East, especially the GCC, can define the next horizon of global telecommunications by advancing “3A” infrastructure: 5G-A experiences, Always-Online Standalone networks (SA), and AI-Driven operations.

Allen highlighted the rapid momentum since 5G-A commercialization began, with more than 25 commercial 5G-A networks now live worldwide. In the GCC, the 5G-A Region initiative has driven record adoption, with 5G-A brand surpassing one million users in unprecedented time. Partnerships are strengthening on both Standalone and AI fronts. Globally, AI users are approaching 2.5 billion, while in the GCC approximately 75 percent of smartphones already support Standalone and more than 36 percent are AI-capable. “5G-A and AI are converging to usher in a booming era of intelligence,” said Allen. “By advancing 3A infrastructure, operators can unlock new value, reinvent business models, and accelerate growth. The Middle East is shaping the next horizon of global telecommunications.”

Setting out the business inflection ahead, Allen noted that with 300 MHz as the foundation, operators in the region can deliver seamless 5 Gbps experiences today, with 10 Gbps expected within two years. This step-change in experience opens the door to immersive services and new revenue streams, underpinning projected telecom growth of 4-7% across the GCC. He highlighted three models gaining traction: tiered speed plans with up to 3 Gbps that can increase Average Revenue Per User by around 20 percent, enhanced experience for high demand use cases such as gaming and streaming, and premium service for VIP and VVIP users to strengthen loyalty and grow premium segments. “Aligning 5G-A with bold commercial innovation is how operators turn breakthrough technology into durable revenue,” Allen added.

Allen emphasized that the industry’s rapid evolution from Non-Standalone to Standalone is a critical catalyst for the next stage of 5G. Nearly 80% of regional operators are now advancing to Standalone, which improves coverage by around 20%, boosts uplink by more than 50%, reduces latency significantly, and extends device battery life. Standalone unlocks new growth in wearables, device-to-device services, and Fixed Wireless Access, and supports emerging low‑altitude applications like drone delivery and flying taxis. It is also critical for high‑quality mobile AI, which needs low latency and strong uplink, with autonomous driving pushing standards even higher.

Turning to AI for Network, Allen described two strategic pathways for operators. First, the evolution to Autonomous Network Level 4, shifting from human-led workflows to agent-centric operations. Engineers guide AI agents that analyze, decide, and execute across planning, optimization, and assurance, delivering major gains in speed, quality, and cost efficiency. Second, the convergence of data and AI across domains. By building a unified, cross-domain data fabric, operators can turn complex questions into instant, business-ready insights.

Reaffirming Huawei’s commitment to working with operators to build true 3A networks, Allen explained how Huawei’s latest portfolio helps deliver Ubiquitous Immersion by making apps and experiences feel instant across devices, Ubiquitous Connectivity by extending strong, reliable coverage indoors and outdoors, and AI-Driven operations by automating planning and assurance with actionable insights. Anchored by an advanced 5G-A core and intelligent business systems, these capabilities enable operators to launch services faster, guarantee premium experiences, and scale new monetization models.

“From Middle East to the world, innovation never stops,” Allen concluded. “The region is uniquely positioned to lead, from 10 Gbps 5G-A and full-fledged Standalone, to the rise of mobile AI, and to pioneer speed and experience-based monetization.”