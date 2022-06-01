Huawei’s latest entry-level phone with the longest battery life – HUAWEI nova Y70 now available in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Huawei announced the launch of the HUAWEI nova Y70, its latest entry-level phone with the longest battery life. It brings to the table a humongous 6000mAh Battery with 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, an expansive 6.75”HUAWEI FullView Display, a solid 48MP AI Triple Camera in addition to 128GB[1] ample internal memory storage.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 comes in three colours: Pearl White[2], Crystal Blue, and Midnight Black and is now available in Bahrain at a price of 75.9 BHD from Huawei’s online platforms and select retailers.

The HUAWEI nova Y series is specially created for a younger generation and focuses on the talents of younger people. The latest iteration to the series has significantly improved user experience in all aspects. The HUAWEI nova Y70 is equipped with a 6000mAh (typical value) large battery which provides days of power on a single full charge. The HUAWEI nova Y70 stands out among other devices at the same price point, supporting 22.5W (10V/2.25A) HUAWEI SuperCharge[3]. Consumers can charge the smartphone for 10 minutes and enjoy 3 hours[4] of video playback. Additionally, the HUAWEI nova Y70 can be used as a power bank that provides an output of 5V/1A[5] to support wired reverse charging for devices such as smartwatches, bands and smartphones. Turning on Low Battery mode when the battery is at 5%, the HUAWEI nova Y70 can standby up to 12 hours before shutting down. Users can count on it without worrying that the battery might run out at a critical moment.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 features an expansive 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display. Whether it is images, videos, or gaming, the HUAWEI nova Y70 can display more content at a larger size. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI FullView Display has a high screen ratio and narrow notch, adopting the classic flat screen with a single punch hole in the middle to present a simple yet stylish design. In addition, the screen ratio of HUAWEI nova Y70 is 90.26% where the large screen brings users an immersive visual experience when gaming and watching videos.

The HUAWEI nova Y70’s screen supports an industry-leading 10-point Multi-touch technology to provide fast responses even when the user is making multi-finger gestures. Moreover, to reduce the burden on users’ eyes, HUAWEI nova Y70 has designed smart dimming, luminous screen, and e-book mode as well as a video quality enhancement feature to further improve the user’s viewing experience. Consumers can also take screenshots easily with knuckle gestures.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 offers consumers a solid AI Triple Camera that provides powerful, quality photography. The AI Triple Camera is comprised of a 48MP high-resolution Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. The Ultra-Wide Angle Camera is perfect for group photos, since the wide angle allows for more content in the frame. The Depth Camera blurs the background of a picture to keep the focus on the subject with 3D imaging and accurate depth. With the Triple Camera, users have multiple options of camera features on their phone to produce more dynamic, focused, higher quality photos.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 comes with 128GB of storage, which can hold up to 170[6] episodes of television, 13,000 songs[7], and over 60 HD movies[8]. If users need more storage for all of their favourite content, a MicroSD[9] card will allow for up to 512GB of storage.

Lastly, for all the apps and games users may need, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y70 where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

[1] The available memory capacity will be less than the stated value as pre-installed software takes up a certain amount of space.

[2] Pearl White is not available in South Africa

[3] The actual charging power will change intelligently with different scenarios, please refer to the actual usage.

[4] Data comes from Huawei lab tests and is required to use with HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable.

[5] 1A refers to the peak data, the actual situation is affected by the wire. Data comes from Huawei lab tests.

[6] About 650MB per episode.

[7] About 10MB per song.

[8] About 1.5GB per movie.

[9] MicroSD cards need to be purchased separately.