“Husain Ali Yateem – A Biography of Transformations” Exhibition Opens to the Public

The Husain Ali Yateem: A Biography of Transformations exhibition has officially opened its doors to the public, introducing future generations to the life and legacy of one of Bahrain’s most prominent business leaders.

The exhibition offers a compelling journey through the personal and professional milestones of the late Husain Ali Yateem, showcasing his childhood, education, formative years in Brighton, as well as his involvement in the development of landmark industries such as oil, air conditioning, and cinema. It also features photographs, historical documents, and scaled models capturing key moments in his life that have contributed to shaping modern Bahraini history.

The exhibition will run until 20th February, coinciding with the launch of two biographical volumes that chronicle defining milestones in the life of the late businessman. The first, Husain Ali Yateem: The Brighton Student, The Sage of Manama, combines visual storytelling with textual narrative to explore defining moments in his journey, from early life to his lasting presence in Bahrain’s economic and social spheres. The second volume, Husain Ali Yateem: The Three Palm Trees, A Biography of Transformation, presents a well-documented account of the transformative era he witnessed and helped shape.

This project is the result of five years of extensive research led by Bahraini writer and photographer Husain Al Mahroos. His efforts included gathering information from international, family, and institutional archives; drawing from accredited Arabic and foreign sources; and conducting in-depth interviews with individuals who knew and worked closely with Mr. Yateem throughout that era.