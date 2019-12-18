Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Hydrate your Skin

Your skin becomes dehydrated over time due to various reasons. Here are some tips to achieve hydrated skin.

Exfoliation is a necessary step to maintain healthy skin. Our skin sheds cells and so we have a build-up of dead skin cells. Exfoliating the skin gets rid of these dead skin cells and refreshes your skin.

Exposure to the harmful UV rays of the sun is a big reason behind dehydrated skin. So, always apply sunscreen on your face with an SPF of at least 15. 3.

Avoid smoking and drinking: Regular and prolonged consumption of alcohol and smoking severely dehydrates the skin. Not only that, it also triggers the process of skin ageing with fine lines and wrinkles becoming more visible.

A proper and nutritious diet can help keep dehydrated skin at bay. Include fruits and green leafy vegetables in your diet and reduce the consumption of high-sugar and oily foods.

To tackle the issue of dehydrated skin, you need to work from inside out. Drinking plenty of water is a major step to ensure your skin doesn’t get dehydrated.

Check the ingredients before you buy any product. Here is a list of ingredients that you should endorse if you have dehydrated skin – Hyaluronic acid, Glycerin, Aloe vera extracts, Honey Snail mucin Lactic acid, Citric acid, and Ceramide Glycolic acid.

