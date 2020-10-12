Hyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bahrain is one of the 37 countries that will benefit with Hyundai contributing 36,000 face masks that will assist the front-line medical workers and the public during these unprecedented times. The contribution, worth USD $98,000 Bahrain will receive to help the country combat the COVID-19.

The contribution is part of Hyundai’s commitment to support those in need in the region. All the equipment will be distributed by the respective government and non-government organizations.

In recent weeks, Hyundai has helped those in need around the world through donations and contributing medical equipment and personal protection items.

Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President, Head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa HQs, said: “Caring for humanity has always been at the heart of Hyundai’s vision and having assisted those in need in countries around the world, we are proud to expand our support to countries across the Middle East and Africa region that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The contributions of personal protection items are another step forward of making a positive difference and we believe if we work together, we can overcome anything.

“We hope this pandemic can soon come to an end and we can help people get back to their daily lives.”

Nawaf Al Zayani, Managing Director of First Motors, said: “Culture of Volunteerism is based on the application of a set of responsibilities carried out by us without having any assignment or order to implement them, I seek and encourage everyone to do a bunch of actions towards the community especially in this tough time that we are facing.”

While His Excellency Ambassador Hae Kwan Chung, Ambassador of South Korea in Bahrain said: “Hyundai is one of the largest Korean manufacturers not only in Korea, but all over the world that is always looking to donate and help people in different countries as we believe that it’s a part of our commitment and responsibility towards them. From this platform, I encourage companies to work their way, and I am proud of the continuous cooperation between South Korea and Bahrain.”

Also Ahsan Chishty – First Motors General manager added “At First Motors, and being a part of Hyundai bigger family, we recognize that our mission to save and improve lives starts in our hearts, and to work diligently to take precautionary measurements and actions to limit the spread of COVID-19”

“We are proud of our employees who are focused on providing the best services while taking customer comfort and safety as our first priority.”

Major General Prof. Sh. Khalid bin Ali Al-Khalifa, Director of Royal Medical Services said: “We are grateful for this initiative. As a country we are looking forward to sharing best practices and learning from the Korean experience about successful interventions that have worked in both countries regarding the ongoing pandemic.”

Among Hyundai’s initiatives to tackle COVID-19 globally include delivering emergency supplies to medical facilities in China, offering free transportation for the elderly and healthcare professionals in Brazil and providing a fleet of its vehicles to volunteers and self-isolating customers in the UK.