Monday, June 15, 2020
Hyundai Donates Medical supplies

Hyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million to Middle East and Africa countries to fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa in an effort to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

With thousands of people being affected across the world, Hyundai has stepped up its efforts by purchasing and donating over 603,000 items that will benefit the front-line medical workers and the public across 37 countries. The contribution includes the distribution of 445,500 face masks, 100,000 industrial mask, 25,000 hand sanitizers, 32,500 protective suits and 43 ambulances across 37 countries in the Middle East Africa.

All the equipment will be distributed by the respective government and non-government organizations. The contributions are part of Hyundai’s commitment to supporting the communities. The company has continued to work closely with the governments and partners to combat the COVID-19 and bolster the global efforts to curb the spread.

In recent weeks, Hyundai has helped those in need around the world through donations and contributing medical equipment and personal protection items. Bang Sun Jeong,  Vice President, Head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa HQs, said: “We have seen in the last few weeks’ the impact the COVID-19 has had across the world which has affected hundreds of thousands of people.

“Caring for humanity has always been at the heart of Hyundai’s vision and having assisted those in need in countries around the world, we are proud to expand our support to countries across the Middle East and Africa region that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The contributions of hand sanitizers, face masks, protective equipment and ambulances are another step forward of making a positive difference and we believe if we work together, we can overcome anything.

“We hope this pandemic can soon come to an end and we can help people get back to their daily lives.”

Helping deliver emergency supplies to medical facilities in China, launching the Hyundai Solidarity Transport program to offer transportation for the elderly and healthcare professionals in Brazil and providing a fleet of its vehicles to volunteers and self-isolating customers in the UK are some of the initiatives that are helping make a difference.

Previous articleOne million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
Read more
PR This Week

The Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting Capital Market in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Central Bank...
Read more
PR This Week

Sunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project

Sunshine House has donated bars of handsoaps to the community campaign managed by the Fatima Bint Resq Project and in collaboration with BHR4ALL. These...
Read more
PR This Week

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a...
Read more
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom, announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain National Space...
Read more

MOST READ

UoB granted ‘Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change’

Inside Bahrain
Blackboard Education and Research Foundation has granted the University of Bahrain (UoB) the “Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change”, and placed it among universities...
Read more
PR This Week

Hyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million to Middle East and Africa countries to fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa...
PR This Week

Sunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project

Sunshine House has donated bars of handsoaps to the community campaign managed by the Fatima Bint Resq Project and in collaboration with BHR4ALL. These...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Hails Concessions’ Triumph in Chelmsford

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports...
Inside Bahrain

Be Responsible As You Revamp Yourself!

Salons are open in the Kingdom from 27th May.  Ms. Raja Al-Saloom, Chief of Environmental Health, Public Health Directorate from Ministry of Health details...
iGA

VAT bill payment for businesses is now available via Bahrain.bh!

Businesses that need to settle their Value Added Tax (VAT) can now easily do it online via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Launched by the Information...
PR This Week

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain introduces ‘wherever you are let us stay connected’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has introduced a smart working system campaign under the title of 'wherever you are let...
Inside Bahrain

500th COVID-19 case discharged from Al-Hilal Hospital facility

Al Hilal Healthcare proudly announced the discharge of its 500th COVID-19 patient from one of the facilities the group manages. Presently there are three...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Inside Bahrain

BACA’s new projects discussed

Deputy prime Minister His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa received Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Culture and Antiquities...
PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
PR This Week

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom, announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain National Space...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
One million seedlings of summer flowers

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

Google Stadia Android

You can now play Google Stadia on practically any Android phone

Kalaam Telecom launches ciena

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

HH Shaikh Nassers Concessions Triumphs

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Hails Concessions’ Triumph in Chelmsford