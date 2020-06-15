Hyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million to Middle East and Africa countries to fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa in an effort to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

With thousands of people being affected across the world, Hyundai has stepped up its efforts by purchasing and donating over 603,000 items that will benefit the front-line medical workers and the public across 37 countries. The contribution includes the distribution of 445,500 face masks, 100,000 industrial mask, 25,000 hand sanitizers, 32,500 protective suits and 43 ambulances across 37 countries in the Middle East Africa.

All the equipment will be distributed by the respective government and non-government organizations. The contributions are part of Hyundai’s commitment to supporting the communities. The company has continued to work closely with the governments and partners to combat the COVID-19 and bolster the global efforts to curb the spread.

In recent weeks, Hyundai has helped those in need around the world through donations and contributing medical equipment and personal protection items. Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President, Head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa HQs, said: “We have seen in the last few weeks’ the impact the COVID-19 has had across the world which has affected hundreds of thousands of people.

“Caring for humanity has always been at the heart of Hyundai’s vision and having assisted those in need in countries around the world, we are proud to expand our support to countries across the Middle East and Africa region that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The contributions of hand sanitizers, face masks, protective equipment and ambulances are another step forward of making a positive difference and we believe if we work together, we can overcome anything.

“We hope this pandemic can soon come to an end and we can help people get back to their daily lives.”

Helping deliver emergency supplies to medical facilities in China, launching the Hyundai Solidarity Transport program to offer transportation for the elderly and healthcare professionals in Brazil and providing a fleet of its vehicles to volunteers and self-isolating customers in the UK are some of the initiatives that are helping make a difference.