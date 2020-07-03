Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) Holds the Graduation Ceremony for its 29th Batch

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister, Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) held the graduation ceremony of its 29th batch consisting of 95 students, 39 of whom have completed the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program requirements, in a ceremony held on 1 July 2020 at Bahrain Bay.

To guarantee the safety of all attendees, advanced technologies were utilized along with other safety precautions including limiting the number of vehicles to one car per student, ensuring students remained in their cars for the duration of the ceremony, except for when receiving their diplomas. Students walked through a sanitization tunnel prior to appearing on stage to have their photos taken with the School President, Dr. Kamal Abdel-Nour

The ceremony was live-streamed on the School’s Instagram and YouTube channels along with the radio channel allowing the rest of the students’ family members and friends to watch and share this special day as it unfolded.

Student Munya Yusuf, was elected by her fellow Honor Society members to take on the role of Master of Ceremonies. The ceremony started with Bahrain’s National Anthem, followed by a Quran recitation by student Mohammed Adel Bucheeri. The school President, Dr. Abdel-Nour then welcomed the guests and hailed His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa the Prime Minister for his gracious patronage of the event.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Farouk Almoayyed presented a pre-recorded speech thanking His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa for his continuous patronage and support, and hailed the wise leadership’s directives to develop the educational sector in the Kingdom and finally congratulated the students for their exceptional academic achievements wishing them all the best of luck in the upcoming chapters of their lives.

He also hailed His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa’s decisive directives to handle the pandemic’s latest developments and curb its effects on citizens and expats and the business community as a whole, hailing the effort of the Supreme Council of Health’s National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr. Almoayyed also congratulated His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa for his initiative which culminated in the UN General Assembly’s declaration on April 5th as an “International Day of Conscience” further fostering the culture of peace and love.

He concluded his speech with congratulating the graduates and wishing them the best in their higher education journey to contribute in the different fields, each according to their major and joining their peers in the workforce to drive success and advancement in the Kingdom.

The Alumni speech was then presented through a pre-recorded video by H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States of America, IKNS graduate of the Class of 1997. H. E. Shaikh Abdulla greeted the attendees from his workspace in Washington D.C. and expressed his delight at being part of the ceremony, and hailed the advancement in Bahrain in the glorious reign of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, which ensured the continuity of educational institutions’ noble work.

He also affirmed that the patronage provided by His Royal Highness the Prime Minister, year after year, for this ceremony serves that very purpose, and expressed his appreciation and respect to the parents for their efforts throughout the year to ensure their children’s success.

“Class of 2020, you are special and your graduation is a unique historical event that will stay with us all. You may not be aware of this, however, the extraordinary experience you have undergone over the past six months, has refined your character. You continued your studies despite the spread of the pandemic and did not back down but adapted instead to reach your goals. Here you are now, at the threshold of a critical stage in your lives, and a shining era in Bahrain’s history, you will join a team which I take pride in being a part of; Team Bahrain,” he added.

The attendees then listened to a pre-recorded speech presented by President of the Student Congress, Lulwa Mohamed Al Khaja, who thanked His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa the Prime Minister for his support of the educational sector in the Kingdom, which has been recognized at a global level. Lara Hasan, Class Valedictorian and Co – President of the Honor Society, and Saud Salman Al Dossary who was elected by the Class of 2020, gave their speeches thanking His Royal Highness the Prime Minister, their teachers and parents prior to receiving their diplomas from Dr. Abdel-Nour, the School President.

After the diplomas were handed out, Dr. Abdel-Nour congratulated the board, administration, faculty and student body, and expressed his deepest appreciation on their behalf to His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa for his kind patronage for the ceremony and congratulated the students, wishing them continued success in their higher education and careers.

It is worth noting that several members of the Class of 2020 participated in TradeQuest in 2018-2019 and won 1st place for the third consecutive year. They also participated in Injaz Bahrain and earned The Company of the Year Award in 2019 which meant they represented Bahrain on a regional level at Injaz Al Arab. Many students among this class were also accepted into top universities in Bahrain and across the world.

IKNS is one of the most prestigious schools in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is ranked Outstanding by the Education and Training Quality Authority. The school is well-known for empowering its students to continue their higher education by implementing accredited international curricula and following the best educational methods and practices, shaping them to become individuals who hold leading positions both nationally and internationally.