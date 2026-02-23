ICRF Bahrain and The Asian School Conduct Beach Cleanup Drive at Karbabad Beach

The Indian Community Welfare Association – ICRF Bahrain in collaboration with The Asian School, organized a successful Beach Cleanup Drive today at Karbabad Beach. The event underscores both organizations’ ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation of 120 students, teachers and ICRF volunteers who came together with a shared objective – to promote environmental awareness.

Participants cleared the beach of plastic waste, discarded bottles, and other non-biodegradable materials. Beyond the physical cleanup, the activity served as a hands-on educational experience for students, highlighting the damaging impact of pollution on marine ecosystems and the importance of responsible waste disposal.

Representatives from ICRF and The Asian School highlighted the importance of nurturing environmental consciousness among young people and emphasised that collective community action plays a vital role in preserving natural resources. They reiterated their commitment to organising similar initiatives that promote sustainability and social responsibility.

Gulf City Cleaning Company supported the event by providing collection bags, gloves etc as well as coordinating the final removal of all collected waste.

ICRF Chairman Adv V K Thomas stated “The Beach Cleanup Drive reflects ICRF Bahrain’s continued dedication to social responsibility and collaborative efforts that contribute positively to the environment and community well-being”.