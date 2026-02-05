ICRF Bahrain Briefs Social Development Minister on Community Welfare Initiatives

The Indian Community Welfare Association (ICRF Bahrain) met with H.E. Osama bin Saleh Al Alawi, Minister of Social Development, and briefed him on the Association’s ongoing community welfare initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable sections of society.



During the meeting, the ICRF Bahrain delegation presented an overview of its humanitarian and community welfare activities, with particular emphasis on its efforts to assist underprivileged members of the community. The Honorable Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation and exploring further avenues for collaboration and support.

ICRF Bahrain expressed its sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Social Development for its continued guidance and support and reaffirmed its commitment to contributing positively to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s social welfare framework.

The delegation was led by Chairman Adv. V. K. Thomas, along with members Dr. Babu Ramachandran, Aruldas Thomas, Aneesh Sreedharan, Pankaj Nallur, Uday Shanbhag, Suresh Babu, Javad Pasha, Rakesh Sharma, and Ms. Althea D’Souza.