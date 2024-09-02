ICRF Continues Summer Awareness Campaign

- Advertisement -

The Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF) Thirst Quenchers 2024 program continued its annual summer awareness campaign at a worksite in Tubli.

In alignment with the Ministry of Labour’s initiative to promote a safe working environment during the scorching summer months, the ICRF team distributed bottled water, Laban, and fruits to approximately 300 workers. The goal of the program is to raise awareness about maintaining a healthy and safe summer.

Mr. Hussain Al Hussaini, Senior Occupational Safety Engineer at the Ministry of Labour, Ms Zainab Akbar Hajeeh, Public Relations Specialist from LMRA, and Ms Erika Broers from IOM addressed the workers and assisted in the distribution of items. The Bohra community and generous volunteers have been instrumental in supporting this year’s project.

The ICRF Thirst Quenchers team plans to conduct similar events at various worksites for the next three weeks.