ICRF Honors Outgoing Team

The newly appointed team of the Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF) organized a heartfelt felicitation ceremony for the outgoing core and functional team members. The event took place on Tuesday, 20 August 2024, at the Indian Durbar restaurant in Adliya.

The new team members expressed their sincere appreciation for the dedication and commitment displayed by their predecessors. The outgoing members were recognized for their significant contributions to the organization and the community.

Advocate V. K. Thomas, the newly elected Chairman of ICRF, acknowledged the hard work and invaluable service rendered by the previous team.

The evening was marked by warm interactions, and a renewed commitment to continuing the impactful work of the ICRF.