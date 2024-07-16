ICRF Thirst-Quenchers brings Summer Relief to Bahrain’s Workers

- Advertisement -

The Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF) Thirst-Quenchers 2024 team has kicked off its annual summer awareness program, aligning with the Ministry of Labour’s initiative to ensure a safe working environment during the sweltering months of July and August. The first event was held on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

The primary goal of this program is to promote awareness about maintaining a healthy and safe summer. During July and August, ICRF distributes bottled water, laban, fruit, and biscuits to workers at their worksites, targeting those most affected by the intense summer heat. This year marks the 9th consecutive year of the ICRF Thirst-Quenchers Summer Awareness Campaign, which began in 2016. Each year, the team organizes weekly visits to various worksites throughout the summer months.

This year’s program was inaugurated by Mr. Hussain Al Hussaini, Senior Occupational Safety Engineer at the Ministry of Labour, alongside ICRF Chairman Dr. Babu Ramachandran and the team, at a worksite in Marassi. Dr Babu Ramachandran – Chairman of ICRF and Mr Hussain Ali Hussaini have addressed the workers and spoke about safety precautions to be taken during the summer months.

Approximately 360 workers participated, receiving water bottles, fruit, laban and biscuit packets. As in previous years, the Bohra community and generous volunteers have shown strong support for this project. The ICRF Thirst-Quenchers team plans to continue these weekly events at various worksites for the next 10 to 12 weeks.