ICT Governance Committee Discusses Guidelines for Government System and App Development

Strategic projects and purchase requests by government organizations, worth an estimated BD1.2 million, were discussed at the 44th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Mohammed Ali Al Qaed.

Al Qaed reviewed several agenda items at the meeting, which was held remotely. These included a summary of system and application standards and guidelines that are being developed to reduce long-term development and operating costs in the public sector, as well as improving security and operational risks. This standardized system will reduce the duplication of processes, improve compatibility, and result in greater interconnectivity between government organizations.

The committee also discussed an IT strategic planning training proposal , which aims to improve the IT skills of government directors and department heads. The training will help them play a greater role in the development and implementation of IT strategies, in line with the national digital transformation strategy of the Kingdom and the objectives of their respective organizations.

The committee was also briefed on the progress made in adopting its previous decisions. At the end of the meeting, Al Qaed thanked the members and praised them for their continuous support and dedication to the committee’s tasks.