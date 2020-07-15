ICT Governance Committee Meeting discusses government projects

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 36th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, which discussed project developments and purchase requests of government entities worth an estimated BD4 million.

Al Qaed welcomed committee members to the video conference, praising the continued cooperation and coordination between governmental entities, which have allowed for the deployment of advanced technologies and systems that have helped improve the quality of government performance.

The meeting discussed strategic purchase requests submitted by governmental entites. Among the most important of these is a national system which will digitize and automate correspondence between government organizations. The project is expected to reduce printing costs and raise communications efficiency between entities.

The meeting covered improvements to eGovernment channels aimed at raising beneficiary satisfaction levels through the introduction of a virtual assistant system on the National portal. The members also addressed the Ministry of Education’s requests for public schools to support the educational technical requirements for remote learning. The committee also discussed the development of a professional licensing system for individuals and healthcare establishments at the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), and the supply of necessary programs and devices to a number of government entities to ensure the continuity of providing – government services.

The committee continues to hold monthly meetings remotely via Microsoft Teams, as such modern platforms have efficiently supported the continuity of business in the government sector, at the same time reducing costs, saving time, and facilitating the sharing of documents between agencies.