Thursday, July 16, 2020
Project Meeting ICTGC
ICTGC meeting chaired by iGA CE, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed

ICT Governance Committee Meeting discusses government projects

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 36th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, which discussed project developments and purchase requests of government entities worth an estimated BD4 million.

Al Qaed welcomed committee members to the video conference, praising the continued cooperation and coordination between governmental entities, which have allowed for the deployment of advanced technologies and systems that have helped improve the quality of government performance.

The meeting discussed strategic purchase requests submitted by governmental entites. Among the most important of these is a national system which will digitize and automate correspondence between government organizations. The project is expected to reduce printing costs and raise communications efficiency between entities.

The meeting covered improvements to eGovernment channels aimed at raising beneficiary satisfaction levels through the introduction of a virtual assistant system on the National portal. The members also addressed the Ministry of Education’s requests for public schools to support the educational technical requirements for remote learning. The committee also discussed the development of a professional licensing system for individuals and healthcare establishments at the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), and the supply of necessary programs and devices to a number of government entities to ensure the continuity of providing – government services.

The committee continues to hold monthly meetings remotely via Microsoft Teams, as such modern platforms have efficiently supported the continuity of business in the government sector, at the same time reducing costs, saving time, and facilitating the sharing of documents between agencies.

Previous articleBatelco Provides Mobile Coverage for the First Time on Jarada Island
Next articleBe an Optimist and an Opportunist by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Zain Bahrain Joins Global Zone and Manama-IX to Support its Digital Transformation Strategy

Zain Bahrain, the leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, has recently joined “Global Zone”, the carrier-neutral transit zone in Bahrain, to support its digital...
Read more
PR This Week

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating Officer

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced the appointment of Mr. William D. Hurt, as the institution’s Chief Operating Officer. He joins the...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Provides Mobile Coverage for the First Time on Jarada Island

In line with Batelco’s commitment to provide connectivity to all areas of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom market leader has delivered mobile coverage for Jarada...
Read more
PR This Week

City Centre Bahrain announces Spring/Summer Campaign winner of a brand-new luxurious sports car

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, announced today the winner of the mall’s Spring/Summer Campaign; Mary Rose...
Read more
PR This Week

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Launches New Virtual Room

As leading technology companies are planning to make remote working the ‘new normal’ and users of major virtual conference services such as Zoom and...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahraini artists to create sculptures for new Passenger Terminal Building

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, paid a visit to the Bahrain International Airport Marble...
Read more

MOST READ

Bahrain’s anti-coronavirus experiences highlighted at IPU webinar

Inside Bahrain
Bahraini parliamentarians have highlighted the Kingdom’s experiences in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to protect society from the repercussions of the...
Read more
Tech

GoPro now lets you transform the Hero 8 into a webcam

You might not be getting much use out of GoPro’s outdoor action cameras during the coronavirus pandemic, so GoPro is making it a lot...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF back to representing Bahrain on the global stage

BRAVE Combat Federation, a product of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa's vision, is back to holding events across the world, taking...
PR This Week

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating Officer

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced the appointment of Mr. William D. Hurt, as the institution’s Chief Operating Officer. He joins the...
Spotlight

Building The Strong Pillars of the Kingdom’s Economy: Interview with Mr. Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed

Established in 1940, at the start of World War II, Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons is the result of late Mr. Yousuf Khalil Almoayyed’s...
PR This Week

ICT Governance Committee Meeting discusses government projects

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 36th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, which discussed...
PR This Week

Innovative Virtual Fashion Show to be organized by Medpoint

Medpoint Design and Events Management is hosting the first of its kind Global Women’s Virtual Fashion Forum & Show which will highlight topics that...
Inside Bahrain

WHO supports HRH Premier’s award for distinguished doctors

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has received a letter from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros...
PR This Week

Bahraini artists to create sculptures for new Passenger Terminal Building

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, paid a visit to the Bahrain International Airport Marble...
PR This Week

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Launches New Virtual Room

As leading technology companies are planning to make remote working the ‘new normal’ and users of major virtual conference services such as Zoom and...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain concludes its 12th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition in a virtual ceremony

INJAZ Bahrain has successfully concluded this year’s version of its annual Young Entrepreneurs competition, which was held online for the first time ever on...
PR This Week

City Centre Bahrain announces Spring/Summer Campaign winner of a brand-new luxurious sports car

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, announced today the winner of the mall’s Spring/Summer Campaign; Mary Rose...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Be an Optimist and an Opportunist by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I consider myself fortunate as I always got valuable advice from senior traders. I still remember the day when I earned the first profit...
PR This Week

Plus Rental Buys 10 Nissan Urvan 3 Seater Vans for Aramex

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain is proud to have hosted a special delivery ceremony...
Inside Bahrain

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected by COVID-19 repercussions

The Chairman of the Labour Fund 'Tamkeen', Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, held a meeting with Tamkeen’s Board of Directors, and Chief Executive,...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Tamkeen Grants

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected...

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected...

Zain Bahrain ROI Institute Award 2019

Zain Bahrain Joins Global Zone and Manama-IX to Support its Digital...

AUBH

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating...