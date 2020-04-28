ICTGC Discusses IT Purchasing Criteria via Microsoft Teams

The Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) held its 34th meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed. The discussions were conducted via Microsoft Teams in line with current remote working and preventive measures aimed at maintaining public safety as recommended by the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Chairman welcomed the attendees and praised the efforts of ‘Team Bahrain’, led by the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa towards ensuring the continuity of work at government entities and the uninterrupted provision of high quality public services during the current exceptional circumstances. He reaffirmed iGA’s commitment to offering technical support to government entities so that they can transition to remote working as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

The committee discussed recent project developments as well the operational expenses of government entities, which were revised following a decision issued from the 53rd meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs and Fiscal Balance aimed at limiting operational expenses to necessary purchase orders that cannot be delayed. ICTGC also reviewed a number of suggested criteria for evaluating purchase orders to support the aforementioned decision.

Several projects and strategic purchase requests from government entities were discussed, most notably the development of security readiness and a firewall system to support the government’s transition to remote working, critically important under the current circumstances, and the provision of necessary IT human resources to certain government entities.

The committee continues to hold its meetings remotely, utilizing advanced technologies that have proven efficient in supporting the continuity of work in the government sector, reducing costs, saving time, and streamlining document sharing.