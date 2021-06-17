ICTGC Discusses Open Data Policy at the 45th Meeting

Open Data Policy and strategic procurement requests valued at approximately BD3.5 million were discussed at the 45th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed.

During the meeting, held via video conference, Al Qaed said that the addition of Ministry of Health representative, Dr. Mariam Al Hajeri to the committee will enhance its tasks and help it to better achieve its objectives. He praised the efforts of outgoing committee member, Fatima Al Ahmed, and wished her the best.

The meeting discussed the Open Data Policy, which aims to strengthen transparency and accountability while highlighting on the importance of making government data accessible and easy to use by various sectors, which in turn promotes innovation and creativity. The policy was created in line with the high standards and practices of the United Nations (UN) eGovernment Readiness Index, and adheres to the Kingdom’s laws, covering the Protection of Information and State Documents and Personal Data.

Among the notable strategic procurement requests was the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs & Urban Planning’s ‘Rimal’ project, which will automate procedures for sand searching and mining through a host of advanced spatial systems eServices built using an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing platform.

The committee also discussed the Education & Training Quality Authority’s national electronic exam project for students in the 9th and 12th grades, which is one of the most important initiatives by the Supreme Council for the Development of Education and Training. The system will enhance education in the Kingdom through the automation of the student exam system and more accurate performance measurement.

The meeting also covered the upgrading of network systems and infrastructure, the renewal of support and maintenance licenses at a number of government entities, and the implementation of decisions from previous meetings.

Other government representatives on the ICTGC include iGA Deputy CE of eTransformation, Dr. Zakareya Ahmed AlKhajah; Deputy Prime Minister’s Office Committee Affairs Coordinator, Dr. Aref AbdulRahman Abdulkarim; iGA Director of Governance and Enterprise Architecture, Dr. Khalid Almutawah; Ministry of Finance and National Economy Assistant Undersecretary of Resources and Information and Future Generation Reserve Acting CEO, Ebrahim Abul; Ministry of Education Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Information, Nawal Al Khater; University of Bahrain College of IT Dean, Dr. Lamya Al-Jasmi; Ministry of Health Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, Dr. Mariam Ebrahim Al-Hajeri; Economic Development Board Corporate Services Director, Maha Mufeez; Office of the Prime Minister representative, Ali Jassim Humood; and Information Technology Project Management Consultant, Ali AlSoufi. The event was also attended by the committee’s supporting team.

Al Qaed concluded the meeting by thanking the committee members for their efforts and continuous support.