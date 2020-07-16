ICW 2020 by ICF Bahrain chapter

“We stand Together” has been a celebrated theme of the ICF Bahrain Chapter for this year’s International Coaching Week (ICW) event held from July 5- July 11. Despite the challenges of Covid-19 and the rules of social distancing, the ICW 2020 team stood together to organize this community event on a virtual platform for the first time in ICF Bahrain history. Starting from 5th July each day the ICF chapter hosted a plethora of speakers from different parts of the world, be it Australia, Scotland, Oman, UAE, Jordan, and Bahrain to speak about coaching related topics and its impact on different parts of our modern life. Audiences from all over the globe complemented the diverse speakers and joined in not only from Bahrain, but also from Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, India, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece, and France to name a few.

Along with the strategic partnership of the Bahrain Society for Training and Development (BSTD), the ICW 2020 was launched by ICF Bahrain President Fuad Abdulla and organized by the Director of Ethics, Ashu Karol Chaudhary and the Director of Marketing & PR, Khadija Hamidaldin.

President Fuad Abdulla proudly defined that ICW is a yearly event hosted by the ICF Bahrain Chapter and that this was the 4th edition. He was passionate for the ICF Bahrain Chapter to carry on the legacy of this event despite the inability to host it in a physically space due to Covid-19 regulations. When asked about the virtual nature of the event, Ashu Chaudhary stated that “the challenge of going virtually for the first time, turned into a positive experience which allowed Bahrain Chapter to offer seminars and sessions to audiences who may not have been able to attend them otherwise”. Khadija Hamidaldin added that “through the ICW 2020; the aim was to present topics that are relevant to the people affected by this pandemic and how coaching can serve as a tool for wellbeing and spark a growth mindset for individuals and organizations alike and how to be more confident in facing uncertain times.”

With this vision in mind, the ICW 2020 team covered a myriad of coaching related topics starting up the week with a webinar hosted by Coach Sameera A. Baba showcasing the journey of an ICF certified Coach. Taking it forward was Philippe Georgiou, a master in mindfulness and sound therapy who highlighted the importance of practicing presence in the face of uncertainty with a demonstration of practices that can be applied anytime, anywhere. On the third day an often-debated topic about the differences and similarities between Coaching and Counseling was handled in an interactive workshop by Master Coach Jeanine Bailey and John H. Mackenzie by bridging the two professions together. Furthermore, the ICF Bahrain Chapter Board, Coach Fuad Abdalla and Haleema Mawali launched a discussion on the global Ignite initiative as it being the spirit of CSR. Subsequently another panel discussion was led by Board Member Laylaa Al Aradi about the Prism award for organizations excelling in developing coaching cultures in their work environments. On the fifth day the ICW team held a virtual session on the power of meditation presented by Dr. Awatif Sharaf along with some practical applications for the audience to follow. Coach Zakariya Ebrahim shared local initiatives on implementing the Arabic language into coaching research and literature and how it can help expand access to coaching and broaden its impact in the Middle east. Finally, the event concluded on July 11th with a ceremony for newly credentialed ICF Coaches followed by an interactive panel discussion moderated by Coach Michael Jackson hosting Coach Sameera A. Baba, Riyaz Jivanjee, Ali Sabkar, and Ali Atiah in order to share their expertise views on the future of coaching in the digital world.

Overall, the ICF Bahrain Chapter has indeed stood together to serve both the local Bahraini and global community. It has proudly demonstrated its dedication to its vision for ICW 2020 by creating an environment that encouraged not only individuals, but also organizations, and community leaders to implement coaching culture for a better future.