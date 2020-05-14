Thursday, May 14, 2020
Silah Gulf donates to Feena Khair
Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows the launch of a comprehensive mix of ID card and population registry eServices in April 2020 in response to the directives of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister to unify and strengthen the Kingdom’s efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 , whereby the eservices launched by HE the Minister of Interior, Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to increase the benefit of Citizens and residents from these services to be conducted from the comfort of their homes exempting them from personal attendance to the service centers during these times.

iGA Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed said: “Directives by HE the Minister to introduce this comprehensive mix of eServices have greatly benefited citizens and residents, as indicated by the 310% jump in the total number of Identity card services transactions to 19,000 in comparison with 4,585 transactions completed in the same period last year in 2019 , following the addition of the birth and address certification, qualification status update eservice in 2020.

Al Qaed added: “HE the Minister’s directives on ID card and population registry eServices are in line with social distancing measures to protect the health and safety of beneficiaries and employees as part of national efforts to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). All these services can be availed via the National Portal, bahrain.bh and iGA’s digital channels.”

Al Qaed added: “Eight of the eServices are new, including an ID card details update service via self-service kiosks, population registry updates, and declaration and pledge forms, as well as a number of address related services such as new address certification, and the updating or deleting of addresses listed in the system. Four other services were revamped, including family ID card services and the comprehensive ID card services, bringing the total number of eServices provided by the iGA to 23.”

In addition to improving the comprehensiveness of ID card eServices, precautionary measures being taken include the freezing of fingerprint update services for children four years and older due to the higher risk faced by this age group, the accepting of requests via the email address [email protected] to allow for swifter communication in the case of any problems with transactions conducted via the National Portal, a reduction in the working hours of service centers, and disinfections of all premises, including offices and waiting areas, every hour and a half. These precautions have contributed to reducing the number of physical visits by beneficiaries, supporting national efforts to protect public health.

Previous articleInformation Ministry Undersecretary accompanies MPs visiting Heritage Village
Next articleSharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
Read more
PR This Week

Arab Bank Group reports first quarter 2020 net profit of $147.6 million

Arab Bank Group reported net income after tax for the first quarter of 2020 of $147.6 million as compared to $231.8 million for the...
Read more
PR This Week

Lions Club of Riffa joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

The Lions Club of Riffa is a registered charitable, nonprofit organization, serving the Bahrain community since 1995 through various charitable community food drives, blood...
Read more
PR This Week

Western Union Pays Tribute to First Responders & Essential Workers in Bahrain

Western Union (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced a 50 percent fee reduction for front-line responders and essential workers sending money globally...
Read more
PR This Week

stc launching AgileWAN in collaboration with NOKIA offering a complete managed SD-WAN service

As a world-class digital leader, supporting its business customers to embark on the exciting journey of digital transformation, stc Bahrain partners with Nokia to...
Read more
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Indian Ladies Association donated BD501 to Feena_Khair, the national fundraising campaign to fight Covid - 19. The amount was collected from the members as part...
Read more

MOST READ

HM the King hails national efforts to serve Bahrain

Inside Bahrain
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has today received at Al-Safriya Palace National Guard President General His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al-Khalifa...
Read more
PR This Week

Diyar Al Muharraq Announcing Completion of Deerat Al Oyoun Infrastructure to Accommodate Donated Mosque

Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is announcing the completion of all infrastructure works...
PR This Week

Innovation Department at AGU Reviews Innovative Teaching Methods in light of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr. Odeh Al Jayyousi, the Arabian Gulf University’s (AGU) Innovation Management Department Head, gave a lecture through video conferencing technology on education and innovation...
PR This Week

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows...
iGA

Ramadan with Islamiyat App!

In the spirit of the holy month of giving, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) offers the time to live and enjoy the month’s...
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Indian Ladies Association donated BD501 to Feena_Khair, the national fundraising campaign to fight Covid - 19. The amount was collected from the members as part...
PR This Week

Arab Bank Group reports first quarter 2020 net profit of $147.6 million

Arab Bank Group reported net income after tax for the first quarter of 2020 of $147.6 million as compared to $231.8 million for the...
Inside Bahrain

84% of investors expect an improved or stable investment climate during Q2 2020

The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Business Confidence Index (BCI) showcased that84% of investors expect the improve or the stabilize of investment climate during Q2 2020. The...
Inside Bahrain

Supreme Council for Women to conduct impact study

A study will be conducted on Bahrain’s approach in mitigating the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on women and families. The Supreme Council for...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions. The service, to...
PR This Week

Lions Club of Riffa joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

The Lions Club of Riffa is a registered charitable, nonprofit organization, serving the Bahrain community since 1995 through various charitable community food drives, blood...
Tech

Carnegie Robotics retrofitted the airport’s floor-scrubbing robots with UV lights

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said the partnership with Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Robotics highlights how the burgeoning robotics sector in Pittsburgh works alongside...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
PR This Week

stc launching AgileWAN in collaboration with NOKIA offering a complete managed SD-WAN service

As a world-class digital leader, supporting its business customers to embark on the exciting journey of digital transformation, stc Bahrain partners with Nokia to...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
KHK Heroes

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

Information Ministry MP

Information Ministry Undersecretary accompanies MPs visiting Heritage Village

Arab Bank Group

Arab Bank Group reports first quarter 2020 net profit of $147.6...

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate spread...