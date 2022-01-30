IFID2022 focusing on “How Fintech innovation is transforming the investment industry” to be held under the patronage of the Central bank of Bahrain

Listen to this article now

The Annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day (IFID) Forum today announced that its third edition is set to take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 27 February 2022 under the Patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). The Forum will look at new cutting-edge Fintech innovative solutions are transforming investment in the industry both in the region and across global markets.

The hybrid event, taking place at Gulf Hotel and online, will kick off with opening remarks from the Governor of the CBB, HE Rasheed Al Maraj, and will be followed by a high-level panel featuring leading Fintech, investment and real estate industry experts. These include Ms. Yasmeen Al-Sharaf, Director, FinTech & Innovation Unit at the CBB, Ms. Yasmeen Al Saffar, Head of Financial Services at the Economic Development Board and Mr. Anour Adham, Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdToLive®, a FCA regulated Fintech offering real estate equity funding, and a Partner of the IFID 2022 Forum. The discussion will be moderated by Ms. Vineeta Tan, Managing Editor at IFN, the Forum’s Media Partner.

Ms. Zahraa Taher

“We are pleased to launch another edition at IFID, looking at digital transformation in investments and how Fintech backed technology solutions are driving innovation and creating new opportunities for investors. We look forward to welcoming our experts and hearing first hand their views on current developments and the future of the industry as more and more Fintech focused investment players emerge. We’re grateful for the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, which has created a strong regulatory environment supporting Fintech innovation in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and for the participation of our other panelists and partners,” said Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communicaitons, the Forum’s organiser.

Also commenting, Mr. Adham, said, “Crowdtolive®has been at the forefront of Islamic Fintech innovation for over five years in the UK. After breaking ground in North America in 2021, we are looking to expand in the GCC and believe that Bahrain can continue to lead the way in Islamic finance and are proud to support and participate in IFID, sharing our international experience and views on the market opportunities and challenges.”