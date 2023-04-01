- Advertisement -

Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain hosted an iftar for Al Sanabel Orphanage

As part of Le Meridien City Centre’s commitment to giving back to the community, the team hosted an iftar for a group of children at Baharat Restaurant.

Present at the event are representatives from Al Sanabel Orphanage and the team of Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain.

Al Sanabel Orphanage society has been operating in Bahrain since 1999 lending orphans a helping hand with their educational, social and entertainment needs. There are 400 families with more than 800 orphaned boys and girls, from newborns to university students, registered with the society.