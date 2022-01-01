iGA Acting CE: 95% of Digital Transformation for ID Card Services Completed

Listen to this article now

The National Portal, bahrain.bh now provides 32 eServices for ID cards and civil records, which meets 95% of the government’s digital transformation target, said Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Acting Chief Executive and Deputy CE for Electronic Transformation, Dr. Zakariya Ahmed Alkhaja. The digital transformation move is in line with the vision and directives of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the support of the Minister of Interior, Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

- Advertisement -

Al Khaja said that the digital transformation process began gradually, accelerating over the past few years to offer citizens and residents a comprehensive range of ID card and civil records eServices without the need for them to visit service centers. The number of online ID card transactions in 2021 was 361,276, from an overall total of 578,689.

Al Khaja highlighted several 2021 ID card transactions and statistics, which include 213,444 transactions that were delivered via post, 1,064 requests for unique personal numbers, printing of 2,840 online notifications, 1,046 requests for establishment unit numbers, 24,143 birth certificate transactions, and 34,990 transactions carried out via self-service kiosks.

Alkhaja said that the iGA’s efforts to provide online services for the updating of ID card data had resulted in a spike in their use, with citizens and residents no longer needing to take appointments and visit service centers in-person to receive necessary documents.

The total number of address eServices via the National Portal reached 3,359. A total of 41,830 online transactions had been carried out for the updating of civil records, which now don’t require visits to service centers. There were also 38,560 transactions for updating address data and printing address certificates.

Wide ranging digital transformation of ID card services has resulted in digital documents replacing paper, which led to a reduction in expenditure, time, and effort. Notable ID card eServices include family services, such as issuance, renewal, or replacement of ID cards, as well as comprehensive services for domestic workers and children under 4 years; renewal and replacement of ID cards for Bahrainis and non-Bahrainis; appointment bookings and enquiries; issuance of unique personal numbers; updating card data such as address and unit numbers; and printing of address certificates.

Citizens and residents can submit their enquires and suggestions on ID card eServices via the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul), the Tawasul app which is available for download via the eGovernemnt Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or by calling the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001.