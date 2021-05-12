IGA adds new feature to the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ Application

The Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, has added a new feature to the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application, enabling users to update their COVID-19 vaccination and recovery status.

The iGA continues to ease the process of validating COVID-19 vaccination data to facilitate entry into venues restricted to vaccinated or recovered persons. Vaccinated persons only become eligible for entry 14 days after they have completed the vaccination process.

The new feature has been made available in the application’s latest version for all IOS and Andriod users.