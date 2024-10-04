iGA and BEYON Connect to Launch Revamped eKey System

- Advertisement -

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in partnership with Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, hosted an introductory awareness session in preparation to launch its enhanced eKey system. The session highlighted the augmented features of the revamped eKey system which aim to facilitate access to eServices for citizens, residents and businesses in Bahrain. The session was attended by a number of officials and representatives from different governmental entities whose services require the eKey login.

During the session, representatives from the iGA’s Operations and Governance Directorate provided some insight into the history of the eKey system which launched in 2012. The eKey system enables citizens and residents to easily and securely access a range of eServices through the National Portal, bahrain.bh, and other digital channels without having to repeatedly enter personal information for each service request. It is worth noting that the eKey system undergoes continuous update and development to meet international security standards and to deliver an improved user experience.

From their end, Beyon Connect, which is developing the updated eKey platform in partnership with the iGA, presented further details of the enhanced system and its features. The collaborative efforts aim to deliver a system that offers innovative and secure digital solutions for both the public and private sectors, with a focus on protecting user data and reinforcing trust in digital services. The presentation outlined the system’s key features and advantages and concluded with the project team addressing questions from attendees.

The iGA further highlighted its dedicated efforts alongside Beyon Connect to complete all the necessary protocols to officially launch the revamped eKey system. The team emphasized the value of the awareness briefing in ensuring that the new system appropriately meets the requirements of government entities, citizens, and private companies prior to the official launch date.

It is worth noting that a dedicated eKey mobile app will soon be available for download from the eGovernment App Store, bahrain.bh/apps as well as from other major app platforms such as the App Store, Google Play, and AppGallery. The app will make use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance security, allowing users complete registration online without having to visit service centers in person.