iGA announces that vaccine recipients’ photos will now be displayed on the BeAware Bahrain app

The BeAware Bahrain app, developed to support national measures to combat the COVID-19, has further strengthened user identification methods, by adding a feature that allows for the photos of vaccinated citizens and residents to be displayed, the Information and eGovernment Authority announced.

Offered in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the new feature aims to help authorities and businesses to quickly identify the app’s users and their vaccination statuses. Establishments in the Kingdom will be able to ensure that individuals entering their premises are vaccinated by matching their faces to the photos on the application.

Accessing the photos via the app is easy, the iGA explained. First, citizens and residents who have received two doses of a vaccination should make sure to download the latest version of the app, which is available for IOS and Android through the eGovernment app store, bahrain.bh/apps. In the event that the update is not yet available, it can be downloaded through other app stores via smart phones and devices.

Once updated, users should go to the app’s main page, and click on “View Your Full Vaccination Details”, which is located under a prominent green shield at the top of the page. This will transfer the user to a page where their photo and vaccination data will be on display. The feature will be activated for individuals recovering from COVID-19 soon.

The iGA, in cooperation with other relative authorities, continues to improve the BeAware Bahrain app by adding services and features, deploying advanced technologies to reduce the impact of the global pandemic in line with the Kingdom’s national efforts to combat the COVID-19.