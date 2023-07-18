iGA and BIBF signed an agreement to deliver academic training to all trainees in the first batch

- Advertisement -

In line with national efforts towards developing key sectors under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and as per the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Ministry of Labor and the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) launched the Technical Development Program in December of last year as a strategic project aimed at refining and elevating young Bahraini talents. An initiative aimed at supporting government strategies, the program targets university graduates and job seekers with technical specializations, with the goal of equipping them with the necessary skills to excel in government or private sector technical fields.

In the beginning of this year, the iGA successfully completed the first phase of the program by providing intensive practical training for the initial batch of 80 Bahraini youth who were accepted into the program. As part of the second phase, the iGA and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) signed a cooperation agreement to deliver academic training to all trainees in the first batch. The agreement was signed by iGA Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed and BIBF CEO, Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh in the presence of the supervisory teams of both parties.

Al Qaed said that the BIBF will support the program by providing academic training to all Technical Development Program trainees. Over the course of three years, a total of 240 trainees will receive international professional certificates in technical fields. The first batch will undergo a training period, in collaboration with the institute, from July 2023 to March 2024. Each trainee will receive two professional certificates throughout the program’s stages, including courses and exams aimed at ensuring they reach the required standards to pass the training. Upon completion, this will open doors to employment opportunities in the government and private sectors.

Al Qaed highlighted the significance of this agreement, which ensures that the trainees acquire comprehensive technical knowledge and stay up to date with the latest advancements. This will prepare them for understanding and managing various technical operations with a high degree of professionalism. The iGA has already initiated the process of rotating trainees through different technical departments and providing them with practical training to ensure they acquire the required skills and practical experience. Al Qaed underscored the importance of the training program, which is expected to contribute to the professional and training development of Bahraini youth. It will enable them to progress from basic levels to leadership roles in the field of information and communication technology after graduation. Additionally, it aims to undertake youth in technical positions as part of the program plan.

Al Qaed expressed his sincere gratitude to the BIBF for its support with various digital and technical initiatives undertaken by the iGA. He noted the positive impact this collaboration has had in realizing the government’s vision to promote a digital culture and strengthen technical capacity building.

BIBF CEO, Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh said he was pleased to work in cooperation with the iGA in providing academic training via the Technical Development Program, highlighting its importance in building national capacities able to deal with advanced technology and creating unique employment opportunities in technical fields within the public and private sectors.

He added that the program develops professional skills and training among Bahraini youth, helping to elevate them to leadership levels and qualifying them for leadership positions after graduation, in line with the Kingdom’s vision to prepare Bahraini youth for technical roles.

He highlighted the BIBF’s commitment to preparing national talents in technical fields, especially in relation to cloud computing, cybersecurity, data sciences, project management, and other areas that are considered a priority in today’s work environment. He noted the program’s importance in bridging the skills gap to prepare for future labor market requirements.