iGA CE and LMRA CEO Discuss Cooperation in Technology Fields

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed met with Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) CEO, Jamal Al Alawi at his Isa Town office, where they discussed a range of topics, including projects to deploy the latest technologies to improve eServices. In attendance was iGA Deputy CE of Operations and Governance, Dr. Khalid Almutawah.

Al Qaed highlighted the impact the LMRA’s efforts have had on raising awareness of important labor issues among business owners and expatriates, helping to protect the rights of all concerned, and its host of unique services, which have helped raise Bahrain’s reputation regionally and globally.

Al Qaed discussed notable eServices provided to the LMRA as part of the partnership between the two entities and how to further improve them, as well as the possibility of deploying additional technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud computing. He praised the LMRA for its deployment of advanced systems, in line with the vision of Bahrain’s senior leadership, the Government Action Plan, and the eGovernment’s digital transformation strategy.

Al Alawi, CEO extended his appreciation to Al Qaed and the iGA team for their cooperation and contributions to the LMRA’s digital transformation, which have allowed the organization to provide a wide range of services to the public. He presented an overview of the LMRA’s plans, including how it benefits from Cloud computing technologies, adding that, with the support of the iGA, it has been able to speed up transactions, saving the public time, effort, and expense.

Al Qaed concluded the meeting by reaffirming the iGA’s commitment to continued cooperation with all ministries and government organizations, and to dedicating its resources to providing the necessary support to the LMRA’s and other entities’ digital transformation plans.