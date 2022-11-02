iGA CE Announces Launch of eAuthorization eServices on the National portal bahrain.bh

- Advertisement -

New eAuthorization eServices on the National Portal, bahrain.bh, including ‘Electronic Authorizations Issuance’, ‘Electronic Authorizations Management’, and ‘Electronic Authorizations Verification’, have been launched, Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed announced. The launch is in line with directives by the Government of Bahrain, led by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for entities to adopt initiatives which comprehensively enhance the quality of government services.

Al Qaed affirmed that this launch is also in line with the iGA’s efforts to restructure procedures to make them as efficient as possible for citizens and residents. This requires the highest levels of efficiency, skills, quality, and speed, while ensuring that the services are also sustainable. He highlighted the support that the iGA receives from the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology, Lt. Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, who is keen on following up on efforts towards launching new services.

Al Qaed explained that the new eServices enables individuals to authorize others to carry out government transactions on their behalf, which will streamline procedures, reduce transaction times, enhance privacy, and ensure documents are collected properly, saving the public time and effort.

To open an online request to authorize individuals to represent them at government service centers, beneficiaries should visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh, access ‘Electronic Authorizations Services’ using the Advanced eKey, and enter the required details to complete application procedures. Applicants must ensure meeting the service requirements, which include that both they and the authorized persons should have Advanced eKey access, are registered with the Government Notifications Service, and are not under 15 years of age.

The ‘Electronic Authorizations Management’ service allows individuals to view, save, and cancel their authorizations, while ‘Electronic Authorizations Verification’ enables government entities to verify the authenticity of authorizations.

Those who are not registered with the Government Notifications System can do so via the National Portal. Users who don’t have the Advanced eKey can visit one of the iGA’s ID card centers in Isa Town, Muharraq, or Mina Salman. Alternatively, they can use self-service kiosks in these centers or the one at the Financial Harbor.