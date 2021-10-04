iGA CE Visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Listen to this article now

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed visited the Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, following his participation at the Seamless Middle East Conference and Expo. He congratulated the United Arab Emirates for its efforts in organizing the Expo, noting the high level of participation it is enjoying and the UAE’s track record of hosting successful global events.

During a visit to the Bahrain Pavilion, which carries the theme ‘Density Weaves Opportunities’, Al Qaed congratulated Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) President and Commissioner-General of the Bahrain Pavilion, Her Excellency Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa for her role in presenting a positive image of the Kingdom to the world, in line with the vision and aspirations of the country’s senior leadership.

He commended BACA’s encouragement of youth participation in cultural activities by involving 60 Bahraini volunteers at the Pavilion, adding that it was a great experience for them to share their nation’s culture with the world. He wished the Kingdom success with its pavilion, which authentically reflects Bahraini culture through its hospitality and aesthetic offerings, including its unique structure, made from aluminum, the Kingdom’s largest export.

Al Qaed paid a visit to the UAE Pavilion, praising its falcon-themed design, which reflects the country’s national symbol, as well as its colors and the messages communicated throughout the structure. He visited several other pavilions, including those of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), noting their excellent representation of Gulf culture. Other pavilions visited include Morocco, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

During a visit to the UAE Ministry of Interior Pavilion, Al Qaed was briefed on a number of innovative projects such as their Biometrics Database, Smart Police Station, and ‘Fazaa’, a major initiative of the Social Solidarity Fund that offers special services for employees and contractors of the ministry, government entities, and semi-government organizations. They also discussed the National Behavioral Reward Program, which incentivizes positive social behavior through a points system.

Al Qaed visited the UAE’s Women’s Pavilion, launched to help the country achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to serve as a reminder of how women’s empowerment can lead to great achievements.

He encouraged the public to attend event, which is set to continue for 6 months, and visit the Bahrain Pavilion to discover its authentic cultural offerings.