iGA chief discusses digital initiatives, success stories with senior officials

Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, held a series of high level meetings with international experts and senior GCC officials on the sidelines of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2022, which was held here from 30th May to 3rd June.

Al Qaed met with UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) Director General, Majed Al Mesmar and his accompanying delegation. They discussed successful initiatives by the two nations and opportunities to enhance cooperation in ICT and digital transformation.

The UAE delegation highlighted their participation in the WSIS Forum’s sessions on the digital transformation of healthcare in the UAE, which showcased the country’s efforts aimed at offering high quality healthcare through the deployment of advanced technologies. Al Qaed praised these efforts and the UAE’s commitment to providing advanced eServices and systems.

Al Qaed also met with Saudi Digital Government Authority Vice Governor, Dr. Abdulla Al Faifi. They discussed initiatives by the two countries to accelerate digital transformation across all sectors. The meeting covered the two nations’ adoption of technology and its role in maintaining continuity during the pandemic. Al Qaed said that Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are set to continue their cooperation in this field.

Al Qaed held a series of meetings with representatives from international organisations, including Dr Chaesub Lee, Director Telecommunication Standardization Bureau from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Secretary General of Telecommunications and Posts, Athanasios Staveris-Polykalas and Ms. Sophia Papathanasopoulou from Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance. At these meetings, Al Qaed explored opportunities to enhance strategic partnerships in digital transformation, advance global and regional digital policies, and improve service efficiency. Al Qaed showcased Bahrain’s digital policy initiatives, highlighting procedures introduced to regulate digital transformation across government entities, streamline eServices and support creativity.

Al Qaed said that the meetings are in line with the Kingdom’s commitment to enhance cooperation with international organisations in the areas of ICT, digitization and digital services and gain exposure to similar international initiatives. They also present an opportunity to highlight Bahrain’s achievements in digital transformation and success in keeping pace with global trends by deploying advanced technologies that improves its public’s quality of life.