iGA Chief Executive Receives GCC Statistics Day Honoree Huda Alshrooqi

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed received iGA Population Census Advisor and Member of the Supreme Council for Women, Huda Ebrahim Alshrooqi at his office, in attendance of iGA Deputy Chief Executive of Statistics & Population Registry, Dr. Nabeel Mohammed Shams. Al Qaed commended her on the recent award she received from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) General Secretary, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani at a ceremony marking GCC Statistics Day. The award was in recognition of Alshrooqi’s exceptional contributions to statistics. During the course of a career filled with achievements, she contributed to the excellent performance of GCC.

Al Qaed expressed the iGA’s pride in her achievement, praising the GCC Statistical Center’s initiatives in motivating statisticians across the region to work towards raising the quality of the field and keeping pace with international developments. He said that the honor was the latest in a series of achievements by the Kingdom. It was made through the support and guidance of its senior leadership. The Kingdom also enjoys a loyal national workforce that works diligently to improve the country’s position and prestige.

Al Qaed discussed the population, housing, buildings and establishments register-based census project. Its implementation is on March 2020. Its importance in providing statistics to planners and decision-makers in the Kingdom, as well as updates to regional and international reports that will positively impact Bahrain’s rankings in global indices.

The iGA wished Alshrooqi continued success in serving the field of statistics on a national and regional level. Alshrooqi thanked Al Qaed for receiving her. She considered this award an honor for everyone she had the pleasure of working with during her career. She also wished the iGA further success in developing the skills of national statisticians.