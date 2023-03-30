iGA Chief Executive visits Bahrain-based CTM360

- Advertisement -

Information & eGovernment Authority Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al-Qaed, held a meeting with Mr. Mirza Asrar, CEO & Founder of CTM360, the cybersecurity company. This was held during iGA’s Chief Executive visit to the company’s headquarter in the Kingdom of Bahrain to explore and view the CTM360 cybersecurity and ICT solutions which have been operating in the Kingdom to reinforce the security levels of the government systems for many years.

During the meeting, Mr. Mohammed Al -Qaed congratulated CTM360’s CEO on the company’s achievement in being recognized by Frost & Sullivan for enabling technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection industry. Mr. Al-Qaed expressed his sincere wishes for the company and all its members for continuous success at regional and international levels.

iGA Chief Executive praised CTM360 for their business development in the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond regionally and internationally , mainly in the ICT and cybersecurity field, highlighting the supportive environment, ICT infrastructure readiness and supportive legislations in the Kingdom of Bahrain provide to the ICT sector that contributed in attracting investments and international organizations to establish their businesses in Bahrain.

Mr. Al Qaed also stressed that iGA is keen to strengthen cooperation with the private sector to reinforce the government services and job creation in the Kingdom in line with the wise leadership directives. He also expressed his appreciation to CTM360’s interest in Bahraini youth employment in the ICT field. Moreover, Mr. Al Qaed pointed to the importance of public-private partnership in the digital transformation processes of the Kingdom, which will contribute to providing high-quality services for the citizens and residents.

Al Qaed concluded the meeting by praising the company’s services and its matured systems that provide advanced protection against cyber-attacks to the organizational systems.