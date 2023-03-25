IGA Conducts Awareness workshop

- Advertisement -

Information & eGovernment Authority Communications & Marketing, Director, Ms. Lulwa Sami, participated in an awareness session organized by the Bahrain Businesswomen Society to showcase the prominent latest eServices and Mobile Apps that support the business sector.

In the beginning, Ms. Lulwa Sami congratulated the Bahraini Businesswomen’s Society on the formation of its new board of directors, expressed her appreciation for the distinguished efforts to support the businesswomen community praising the efficiency of Bahraini women, their hard work, dedication, and constructive role in implementing projects that develop national economies. Thanking the BBS training & technology committee “Women in Tech Bahrain chapter on such an initiative”

The awareness session provided an overview of the business lines provided by the Authority and the most prominent eServices supporting the business environment such as ID cards, Domestic Workers’ Medical Examination appointments, residency services, and others. Moreover, Al Tajir App was the main highlight, which is a comprehensive platform offering eServices for business owners,

BeAware Bahrain app’s recent new features were also highlighted, which included user’s digital personal government documents (My Cards), and other applications provided by the Authority such as Islamiyat and Sehaty app and the eGovernment Excellence Award, stressing iGA’s ongoing efforts to provide studies and research papers related ICT sector from different academic professionals.

The BBS feedback and suggestions were also gathered during this session on how to improve the different channels the Authority offers noting the requirements of the business sector.

Mrs. Lulwa Sami concluded the workshop by stressing the continuity of such gatherings and that this comes within the framework of the Information & eGovernment Authority’s keenness to communicate with individuals, entities, and the business sector. to listen to the public and, promote the digital culture